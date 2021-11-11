5 Borussia Dortmund players that you should sign in FIFA 22 Career Mode

FIFA 22 encourages players to acquire the best young prospects in Career Mode in their early, budding stages and train them to emerge as some of the top talents in the game.

Bundesliga contenders Borussia Dortmund are abundant in young players with amazing potential. Last summer, the club bid farewell to Jadon Sancho (87) as he joined Manchester United.

This article examines Borussia Dortmund's squad and lists five players that Career Mode managers should consider signing from the club.

FIFA 22: Five best players that Career Mode managers should sign from Borussia Dortmund

5) Donyell Malen (ST)

Malen has a 79-rated base card in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $38,600,000

Wage: $70,000

Rating: 79 OVR - 85 POT

Despite being classified as a striker in FIFA 22, Donyell Malen can use his pace (90) and aptitude for dribbling (83) to play as a winger or a support-striker. The Dutchman has a great physicality (74) with accurate finishing (82) ability. Malen is a good outside-foot shooter in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

4) Gregor Kobel (GK)

Kobel's base card in FIFA 22 is rated 79 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $32,000,000

Wage: $44,500

Rating: 79 OVR - 86 POT

The Swiss goalkeeper shifted over to Dortmund from Stuttgart in the summer of 2021. He replaces international teammate Roman Burki as the starting keeper for the club. Kobel is an excellent budget-friendly option for a goalkeeper in FIFA 22, given the quality he adds to the team's defensive line.

3) Giovanni Reyna (CAM)

Reyna has 4-star skill moves in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $26,000,000

Wage: $20,500

Rating: 77 OVR - 87 POT

The American midfielder has represented the club in 50 Bundesliga matches so far, and is the youngest ever to do so. He debuted for his country at a very young age as well. Reyna is an agile dribbler (85) who has the stamina (74), vision (78) and shooting (78) abilities to play in several positions in attack and midfield.

2) Jude Bellingham (CM)

Bellingham's base card is rated 79 in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $52,500,000

Wage: $25,500

Rating: 79 OVR - 89 POT

Jude Bellingham is one of the biggest midfield prospects in Career Mode. He blended into the squad immediately after signing, appearing in 29 league matches in his first-ever season in top-flight football. In FIFA 22, he can play in every single outfield position in the game owing to his well-balanced stats and 4-star weak-foot.

1) Erling Haaland (ST)

Haaland costs over $200 million in career mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $162,000,000

Wage: $130,000

Rating: 88 OVR - 94 POT

Haaland's starting potential in FIFA 22 is close to Mbappe's and will depend entirely on the training and development methods implemented to see who comes out on top. He uses his monstrous strength (93) and speed (94) to drift into the box, from where a 94-finishing and 94-shot power will guide him towards the goal.

