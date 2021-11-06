5 cheap Robert Lewandowski alternatives that FIFA 22 Career Mode players should sign

FIFA 22 teams use a striker to serve the primary objective of the game - to score goals. In Career Mode, players have the liberty to train their desired players to their maximum potential according to a specific development plan.

Due to this, Career Mode players are not limited to higher-rated players but instead require young talents who can improve their performance every season.

Robert Lewandowski is the highest-rated striker in FIFA 22. The 92-rated Polish marksman is a proficient goalscorer with 95-finishing, 90-heading and 90-shot power in the game.

This article explores cheap and effective options among young talents to be as effective as Lewandowski in a striker's role in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

Five great budget strikers (ST) in FIFA 22 Career Mode

5) Benjamin Sesko (67 OVR- 86 POT)

Sesko has 3-star weak-foot and skill moves (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: RB Salzburg

Value: $3,600,000

Wage: $5,400

The Slovenian striker is one of Salzburg's forwards to make the cut. The 18-year-old had scored 21 goals in 29 appearances the previous season. Sesko has abundant ratings in strength (75) and pace (71) and dribbling (68), which are likely to see improvements as the player develops to his best potential.

4) Fabio Silva (70 OVR - 85 POT)

Silva has a 4-star weak-foot and 3-star skill moves (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Value: $4,400,000

Wage: $18,500

Fabio Silva is a Portuguese forward who is part of Wolves' roster in the Premier League. The striker was acquired for a club-record fee on a 5-year deal, showing the club's faith in his potential. The 18-year-old can develop into a top striker with an 85-overall rating on FIFA 22 Career Mode.

3) Breel Embolo (76 OVR - 82 POT)

Embolo has a 4-star weak-foot rating (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Borussia Monchengladbach

Value: $19,000,000

Wage: $32,000

Breel Embolo is a 24-year-old Swiss international who represents Bundesliga side Monchengladbach as a forward. The striker has massive strength (85) with explosive speed (86) and shot power (84) with good positioning (82) skills. Embolo has a potential of 82 in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

2) Myron Boadu (76 OVR - 85 POT)

Boadu has a 5-star weak foot (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: AS Monaco

Value: $19,500,000

Wage: $42,500

The Dutch international can only be signed in the winter transfer window in the first season of Career Mode at the earliest. Boadu's best attribute is his exceptional pace (89), which, when combined with his dribbling attributes (76), allows him to drift wide as well as play deep while playing striker in FIFA 22.

1) Karim Adeyemi (71 OVR - 86 POT)

Adeyemi's base card in FIFA 22 is rated 71 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: RB Salzburg

Value: $6,500,000

Wage: $14,500

The 18-year-old striker is a proficient goalscorer for club side RB Salzburg. The player already has ten goals in 11 matches for his club in the Austrian Bundesliga. Adeyemi draws comparisons to Timo Werner's playstyle due to identical attributes in pace (90), agility (88) and dribbling (75).

