5 best strikers (ST) to use as target men in FIFA 22

A target man in FIFA 22, similar to real-life football, is the striker in formations involving a traditional two-striker combination or a solo center-forward. The ability to use their physiques to guard the ball against defenders and find a teammate is crucial to being a good target man.

The role cries out for a dominating aerial presence and clinical finishing.

Essentially, a combination of good finishing ability, positioning, strength, and heading accuracy can help in producing the most efficient target man in FIFA 22.

The role demands that players be on the receiving end of long balls from defense and midfield. On receiving the ball, the target man needs to use his physical abilities to attract multiple defenders and pass the ball into the space created by their absence.

Target men are always players skilled in positioning and efficient short-passing, with the ability to finish effortlessly.

Five best strikers (ST) to occupy the target man role in FIFA 22

5) Olivier Giroud - 79

Club: AC Milan

Finishing: 82

Heading: 90

The French striker has been known to occupy various roles in center-forward positions over the years. Although he lacks the adequate pace (39) for a forward, Giroud brings positional experience and accurate heading ability to the team.

The 35-year-old has amazing strength (88) and shot power (84) in FIFA 22. Giroud also has good positioning (82) and offers good link-up play with teammates.

4) Romelu Lukaku - 88

These are classic attributes of a target man, the focal point and direct outlet of a team's attack; able to link moves around him. However, Lukaku doesn't just create space as a target man, his explosive pace and power allows him to make use of it too.https://t.co/7719a9eoZR

Club: Chelsea

Finishing: 92

Heading: 89

Chelsea's latest signing features the return of Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge. Standing at 1.91m tall, the Belgian is not just an excellent aerial presence but also a good dribbler with the ability to carry the ball.

The striker's positioning (89) and shot power (89) come in handy in the 18-yard box. Lukaku also has monstrous strength (95) and a 4-star weak-foot ability.

3) Harry Kane - 90

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Finishing: 94

Heading: 86

Tottenham's talisman is currently one of the most valued strikers in the world. Despite being a traditional center forward, Kane can adapt perfectly to the roles of a false nine and number 10, as seen in the 2020-21 season.

The Englishman is renowned for his aerial abilities, with accurate positioning (94), shot power (91), and strength (85), seeing him emerge as one of the best target men in FIFA 22.

2) Cristiano Ronaldo - 91

Club: Manchester United

Finishing: 95

Heading: 90

Cristiano Ronaldo is the proud architect of some of the best moments in football. Initially a winger, the Portuguese has switched to a more central role in recent years.

At 35, he has the aerial prowess to match up against the world's tallest defenders and emerge victoriously. Superior stats in positioning (95), jumping (95), shot power (94), speed (88), and dribbling (88) are imbibed in this striker to create the perfect target man in FIFA 22.

1) Robert Lewandowski - 92

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 6 years ago today, Robert Lewandowski scored 5 goals in just 9 minutes! 🤯 6 years ago today, Robert Lewandowski scored 5 goals in just 9 minutes! 🤯 https://t.co/A2QykAchVE

Club: Bayern Munich

Finishing: 95

Heading: 90

The Polish marksman holds the position for the best striker in FIFA 22. The player also possesses all the qualities relevant to the playstyle of the target man. Lewandowski is a proficient dribbler in addition to being a consistent goalscorer.

The striker possesses incredible positioning (95) and shooting (92), with the strength (86) to fend off the opposition's defense and find open teammates.

