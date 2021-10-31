5 central midfielders (CM, CDM, CAM) with the highest strength stats in FIFA 22

It's a new year for FIFA gamers and a whole new rating system for footballers has been implemented in the game. FIFA 22 presents updated ratings for all players in the 2021-22 season, and several midfielders have been given high 'Strength' ratings.

Although physical attributes are more important in defenders than in any other position, a strong midfielder can be quite effective at times. Strength indicates a player's ability to outmuscle their opponents and take the ball. Hence, players with great strength are highly sought after by FIFA gamers, especially for FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT).

5 of the strongest central midfielders (CM, CDM, CAM) in FIFA 22

5) Leon Goretzka - 88

Goretzka is one of the best German midfielders (Image via Getty)

Goretzka is one of the best center midfielders in FIFA 22, and this is reflected by his Ultimate Team price of 62,500 BIN. He is one of the best players at Bayern Munich, and has been vital in the club's success over the years.

4) Paul Pogba - 89

One of Man United's best midfielders (Image via Getty)

Pogba is one of the most well-known midfielders in the world and one of the best French players of all time. Although his physical stats are fairly average, his strength rating stands out from the others. He is a great midfielder in FIFA 22 with an almost perfect combination of attributes that make him super versatile.

3) Moussa Sissoko - 90

Sissoko currently plays for Watford (Image via Getty)

Moussa Sissoko is frequently recommended for use in FIFA Ultimate Team, and for good reason. His strength rating of 90 makes him a player who's not to be messed with. The 32-year-old French center defensive-midfielder (CDM) is fairly aggressive on the field and has a decent amount of stamina.

2) Casemiro - 90

The 29-year-old will be missing out on the WC qualifiers (Image via Getty)

With an OVR of 89, Casemiro is the second-best defensive-midfielder in FIFA 22. His strength stat of 90 is equally impressive, and it makes him one of the strongest players in-game. His assertive and domineering presence in Real Madrid's midfield makes him one of the club's most vital players.

1) Geoffrey Kondogbia - 94

The strongest player in La Liga (Image via Getty)

In FIFA 22, Geoffrey Kondogbia is the most imposing defensive-midfielder in the game. His strength rating of 94 puts him miles ahead of the competition. Clubs like Inter Milan and Valencia have employed the 28-year-old star in the past. Kondogbia can also occasionally play as a center-back due to his impressive strength and physical stats.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Danyal Arabi