FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to obtain Silver Star Reinier Jesus card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released its latest set of Squad Building Challenges, featuring one that rewards players with an upgraded version of the Brazilian forward, Reinier Jesus.

As part of the Silver Stars promo for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released a 74-rated variant of Borussia Dortmund's young center-forward. The 20-year-old Brazilian spent the majority of his youth career at Flamengo in Brazil before being acquired by Real Madrid Castilla.

After being loaned out by Real Madrid, Jesus is currently enjoying a career at Borussia Dortmund, with plans to return to Los Blancos at the end of the season. Ultimate Team players can obtain an upgraded version of the player by completing the set of tasks listed below.

Task and review of Silver Star Reinier Jesus card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Silver Star Reinier Jesus SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

# of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, this SBC costs Ultimate Team players around 20,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Upon utilizing their existing inventory, players can further cut down on the overall cost of completion.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players have 6 days left to attempt this non-repeatable challenge and redeem Reinier Jesus' Silver Stars variant as a reward.

Review of the Silver Star Reinier Jesus card in FIFA Ultimate Team

Reinier Jesus entered FIFA 22 with a 71-OVR base card. In his first FUT promo of the season, Jesus received substantial boosts to his individual attributes to form his 74-rated Silver Star variant.

In this new promo, Reinier Jesus flaunts 90-pace, 87-dribbling, and 85-passing, with 97-acceleration, 90-shot power, and 90-agility as his highlight. Jesus has an exceptional blend of shooting and dribbling attributes with an insurmountable pace to suit his movement.

At an affordable cost, Ultimate Team players can avail a Silver Star card that exceeds multiple Gold and Rare Gold cards in terms of its value. Players can utilize this player at an efficient rate and expect a performance superior to most other silver items in the game.

