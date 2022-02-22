FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Mid Icon Player Pick SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22, after a day of no SBCs, is back with a bang with the release of a Mid Icon Player Pick SBC and players will be able to add a mid-version of an icon player to their FUT squad. Icon cards are special items for footballers who have retired as legends.

These cards are available in packs but have very few odds. Hence, the SBCs are a better trade, albeit at a relatively higher price, as players are guaranteed the cards they're getting. While there's no guarantee of the final card players will get, the Mid Icon Player Pick SBC is certain to give a mid-version card.

Each icon card in FIFA 22 comes in three variants - base, mid and prime, with prime being the highest rated on average among the three. While the middle versions of the cards may be ranked lower, they're no less good than their primes and can still be extremely useful in the right set of hands.

Task, cost and review of the Mid Icon Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) 85-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) 85-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) 87-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) 87-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Mid Icon Player Pick SBC has a completion cost ranging between 630,000-652,000 FUT coins. There are no steady restrictions on any of the four tasks, so players should use as much fodder as possible to reduce the costs.

The Mid Icon Player Pick is available for eight days, so players have time to decide if they want to do the SBC or not. It's also a repeatable one, which means players can try their luck multiple times if they have the coins and fodder.

Review of the Mid Icon Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The chances of breaking even in this SBC are low as very few mid icon cards are worth this much. Players won't break even unless someone finds precious ones or extra goodies from the reward packs. This SBC should only be done if a player has enough coins to spend or ample fodder to make the tasks cheaper.

The ability to pick one out of three gives you a better chance, but there could be a possibility that all three cards will be significantly less valuable than the completion cost.

