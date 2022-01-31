FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete Mid Icon Upgrade SBC in FUT 22

Amidst their daily dose of SBCs, FIFA 22 has released the Mid Icon Upgrade SBC, which allows Ultimate Team players to avail a player from the game's roster of highly rated Mid Icons.

Icons in FIFA are former football players who are recognized as legends of the sport. Each Icon card in FIFA 22 has 3 variants, based on their performance - Base, Mid, and Prime. Prime Icon cards represent the players at the peak of their performance, whereas Mid Icon variants of the same players witness a minor drop in OVR.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can attempt the Mid Icon Upgrade SBC to obtain a random Mid Icon player with a maximum rating of 95. Listed below are the set of tasks and rewards associated with the SBC.

Task and review of Mid Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Mid Icon Upgrade SBC

1) 84-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) 85-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) 85-rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) 86-rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 40

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, the Mid Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team costs players around 320,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Similar to other SBCs, players can use their existing player reserves to assist them in completing the mentioned set of tasks.

The Mid Icon Upgrade SBC is a repeatable challenge on FIFA 22 that players can complete within 13 days in order to redeem the reward.

Review of the Mid Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

For a considerable cost of over 300,000 FUT coins, players can obtain a Mid Icon legend. Although the choice of player is randomized, Ultimate Team players have a shot at redeeming some of the all-time greats, like the 95-rated variants of Maradona and Pele. The lowest rated Mid Icon card stands at 86 OVR.

Along with the Mid Icon card, players get additional rewards like 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack, 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, and 1 Prime Electron Players Pack, which can be opened up to furnish the player's in-game reserves.

