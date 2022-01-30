FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Player Moments Simon Kjær card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 is out with their daily dose of Squad Building Challenges as EA introduces a new addition to the Player Moments promo for Ultimate Team.

Simon Kjær, the Danish centre-half from AC Milan, is the most recent player commemorated through the Player Moments promo. The 83-rated CB receives an immense boost in individual attributes and overall ratings, which sees his OVR rise to 90, with a substantial increase in offensive and defensive stats.

The Players Moments promo in FIFA Ultimate Team is renowned for releasing improved variants of players to signify some of their remarkable moments in the previous year of football.

Kjær was the recipient of a UEFA President's Award in 2021 due to his impact on the medical stabilization of Christian Eriksen. He also enjoyed a commendable season with AC Milan, finishing 2nd in the Serie A.

EA Sports commends Simon Kjær's 2021 season for captaining the Danish national team to a semi-finals finish at UEFA Euro 2020 and enjoying an incredible individual season. Ultimate Team players can obtain Simon Kjær's Player Moments card by completing the challenges listed below.

Task and review of Player Moments Simon Kjær card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of Player Moments Simon Kjær card in FIFA Ultimate Team

1) Serie A TIM

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) 86-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

At the time of writing, Simon Kjær's Player Moments SBC cost Ultimate Team players close to 190,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. FUT players can also use items from their fodder to finish the challenge for a considerably lower cost.

Simon Kjær's Player Moments SBC is a non-repeatable challenge that FIFA Ultimate Team players can complete within 13 days of its release.

Review of Player Moments Simon Kjær card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Simon Kjær's Player Moments card boasts 80-pace, 88-physical and 91-defending, after getting significant upgrades in his pace (+13) and physical (+10) stats. Additionally, Kjær also receives a boost in his dribbling attributes, which takes it from 59 to 72.

Simon Kjær's Player Moments variant is an upgrade from the player's base variant. However, the SBC is reasonably expensive, costing around 190,000 FUT coins.

Despite his impressive defensive qualities, he lacks the pace to fend off some of the fastest wingers in the game, leading to FIFA 22 players preferring quick-footed additions to their squad ahead of Simon Kjær's Player Moments card.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar