FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete Marco Reus Flashback Silver Star SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released a Silver Star Flashback variant of German midfielder Marco Reus. Ultimate Team players can redeem this card by completing a few tasks.

Flashback SBCs in FUT celebrates a player's previous achievements in football and awards the player with a different version of his base card.

The Silver Star Flashback variant for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus takes him back to the 2009-10 season, where he enjoyed a career with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Reus, who was 20 at the time, witnessed his breakthrough during the season, paving the way for him to become one of the most elite midfield talents of his era. By completing the set of tasks listed below, Marco Reus' Silver Stars Flashback variant can be obtained in FIFA 22.

Task and review of Marco Reus Flashback Silver Star SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Marco Reus Flashback Silver Star SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

# of players from Germany: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, this SBC costs Ultimate Team players around 10,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. By utilizing their existing fodder, players can reduce the overall cost of completion by a decent amount.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players have around 6 days left to complete this non-repeatable SBC. They will redeem Marco Reus' Silver Star Flashback variant as a reward.

Review of the Marco Reus Flashback Silver Star SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

The newly released Silver Stars Flashback variant of Marco Reus is a downgraded 74-rated version of the player which features him in the RM position where he started his career. This card heightens the player's pace at the cost of minor variations in attributes like dribbling, shooting, and passing.

Marco Reus' pace witnessed an improvement from 73 to 88, showing 90-acceleration. His stamina, on the other hand, was enhanced to 81 from 67. The card has a good balance of dribbling (83), shooting (82) and passing (82) stats as well.

Additionally, Reus retains his 4-star weak-foot and skill moves from his base-variant. With a great mix of qualities, Marco Reus' new Silver Stars Flashback variant could be an approachable SBC for FUT 22 players.

