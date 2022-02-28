FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to obtain Marcel Desailly Prime Icon card in FUT 22                                   

FIFA 22 has released the Prime Icon variant of former Chelsea centre-back Marcel Desailly that Ultimate Team players can obtain at the cost of completing a few tasks.

The Prime Icon variant is the highest version of players in the FUT Icons promo. Through the SBC, EA Sports celebrated French centre-back Marcel Desailly, who enjoyed notable stints at clubs like Nantes, AC Milan, and Chelsea before retiring.

Ultimate Team players in FIFA 22 can obtain a 91-rated version of Marcel Desailly by completing the set of challenges listed below.

Task and review of Marcel Desailly Prime Icon SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Marcel Desailly Prime Icon SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

1) Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) Rossoneri's Wall

# of players from Milan: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) The Rock

# of players from Chelsea: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

5) National Idol

# of players from France: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

6) League Finesse

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

7) League Legend

# of players from the Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, this SBC costs Ultimate Team players around 260,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Players who have access to well furnished fodder can cut down on their overall cost of completion.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players have around 27 days left to complete this non-repeatable SBC and receive Marcel Desailly's Prime Icon version as a reward.

Review of the Marcel Desailly Prime Icon SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

By completing this SBC, Ultimate Team players receive a 91-rated CB card with impressive defending and physical attributes, with adequate pace. Marcel Desailly's Prime Icon variant boasts 93-aggression, 92-strength, 92 defensive awareness, and 91-interceptions as his most impressive stats.

Desailly features 90-ratings in defending and physicals, with a fair pace of 83. FUT players may have to spend more than expected to obtain a player of this caliber. Nevertheless, his defensive attributes make him a great fit for his role in FIFA 22.

