FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete Divock Origi Showdown SBC in FUT 22 

Showdown SBCs are back in FIFA 22, with the latest featuring two special items from the upcoming Carabao cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool. EA has released a Divock Origi special card for all the players to add to their FUT teams.

Showdown cards are special cards with significant boosts over their base variants. There is scope for further gains if the footballer's team wins the said match in real life. The showdown promo is an interesting one, and the cards under this promo are only available as part of SBCs.

Divock Origi has a special place in the hearts of Liverpool fans due to his ability to score at crucial times. FIFA 22 players can unlock their Showdown card to create memorable moments in the game.

Tasks, cost and review of Divock Origi Showdown SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Tactical Emulation

# of players from Liverpool: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Belgium

# of players from Belgium: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

Divock Origi Showdown SBC has a completion cost of 128,000-133,000 FUT coins depending on the players' platforms. There is also ample scope for using fodder in both tasks to bring the completion cost down.

The SBC is live in the game for less than three days, and players will have to complete both tasks to unlock the special card.

Review of the Divock Origi Showdown card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Origi's 87-rated Striker card looks stunning at first glance. The 95 Pace is top-notch and is enough to dominate the meta. 90 Finishing and Composure means that there will be no issues with sending the ball to the back of the net.

Origi also has 4* weak foot to ensure players won't have to angle him too much while shooting. The 88 Dribbling with 4* Skill Moves is the icing on the cake of a splendid card for players who can fit him into their FUT lineups. With the scope for upgrades to an overall of 89, things can get a lot better.

