FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Eric Bailly Showdown card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 are out with their latest set of SBCs, featuring two new Showdown cards that Ultimate Team players can obtain through SBCs. Eric Bailly, a centre-back from Manchester United, is one of the two players who were featured in the promo.

Showdown cards in FIFA Ultimate Team have been released to commemorate a significant upcoming matchup, which in this case is the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixture between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.

These upgraded player cards receive an additional boost based on the outcome of the matchup. If the player's team wins, they get a +2 in OVR, which is reduced to a +1 if the match is tied. Upon losing, the Showdown card's OVR remains unchanged.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can redeem Eric Bailly's 87-rated Showdown version by completing the set of tasks listed below.

Task and review of Eric Bailly Showdown SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Eric Bailly Showdown SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

1) Tactical Emulation

# of players from Manchester Utd: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, this Eric Bailly's Showdown card costs Ultimate Team players around 200,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. However, players can reduce the overall cost of completion by utilizing items from their existing inventory.

Ultimate Team players have 4 days left to complete this non-repeatable SBC and redeem Eric Bailly's Showdown card as a reward.

Review of the Eric Bailly Showdown SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Eric Bailly received a considerable upgrade from his 79-rated base variant to produce his Showdown card. The Ivorian centre-back has made massive improvements in pace, resulting in his 84-pace and 87-sprint speed.

Bailly's dribbling and passing qualities have also been amplified to provide him with 76-dribbling, 83-short-passing and 87-reactions. However, the player's highlight has to be his defending attributes. Bailly has 86-physicality and 87-defending, with 91-strength and excellent tackling qualities.

For an affordable price, FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can get their hands on an 87-rated centre-back who has the potential to improve to 89-OVR in ratings.

