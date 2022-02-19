FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Rodrigo De Paul Showdown card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 have released their latest set of SBCs, introducing two new Showdown cards. Rodrigo De Paul, a central midfielder from Atletico Madrid, is one of the two players who were featured in the promo.

Showdown SBCs are upgraded FUT promos that receive a boost to their OVR if the outcome of the match favors their team.

FIFA Ultimate Team highlights the upcoming UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matchup between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United in their latest set of Showdown SBCs.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can redeem Rodrigo De Paul's 87-rated Showdown version by completing the set of tasks mentioned below.

Task and review of Rodrigo De Paul Showdown SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Rodrigo De Paul Showdown SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

1) Argentina

# of players from Argentina: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) La Liga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam

87 Eric Bailly

87 Rodrigo De Paul

fifauteam.com/fifa-22-showdo… New Showdown87 Eric Bailly87 Rodrigo De Paul New Showdown🇨🇮 87 Eric Bailly🇦🇷 87 Rodrigo De Paulfifauteam.com/fifa-22-showdo… https://t.co/o8Gk9RHE3r

As of writing, this SBC costs Ultimate Team players around 200,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Players can further cut down on the cost of completion by using items from their player inventory.

Ultimate Team players have 4 days left to complete this non-repeatable SBC and redeem Rodrigo de Paul's Showdown card as a reward.

Review of the Rodrigo De Paul Showdown SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Rodrigo De Paul has a 82-rated base-variant, which received considerable upgrades to form his 87-rated Showdown card. In this newly released FUT card, De Paul flaunts 86-dribbling, 85-passing and 84-pace. Additionally, he has 90-rated short-passing and stamina, as well as 89 in ball control.

Rodrigo De Paul's Showdown card has a high attacking work rate and 4-star skill moves as well, which are among several attributes that furnish his ability as a CM. At a fair cost, Ultimate Team players can complete this SBC and redeem a 87-rated midfielder with well-balanced stats.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players will also receive a Small Prime Electrum Players Pack and a Rare Electrum Players Pack upon completing the tasks of the SBC.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul