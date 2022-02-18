FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Thomas Müller Player of the Month (POTM) card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released a Player of the Month (POTM) variant for Thomas Müller as Bundesliga is set to announce the Bayern Munich forward as their best player in January.

Player of the Month SBCs rewards Ultimate Team players with a highly rated variant of a player at the cost of completing a few tasks. Thomas Müller emerged as the POTM for the month of January after his performance for Bayern Munich led them to two remarkable victories out of the 3 matches they played in January.

Thomas Müller amassed 3 assists and a goal over the month of January. The German international was proficient in his role as a central attacking midfielder and was influential in Bayern maintaining their lead in the Bundesliga season table.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can acquire the 91-OVR POTM variant of Thomas Müller by completing the set of tasks listed below.

Task and review of Thomas Müller Player of the Month SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Thomas Müller Player of the Month SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, this SBC costs Ultimate Team players around 55,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. However, upon utilizing the items from their existing inventory, players can cut the overall cost of completion down to a reasonable amount.

Ultimate Team players have 27 days left to complete this non-repeatable challenge and redeem Thomas Müller's 91-rated POTM variant as a reward.

Review of the Thomas Müller Player of the Month SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Thomas Müller's POTM variant features a slightly boosted version of his 87-rated base variant. His stats improve primarily in dribbling and physical ratings. A few attributes of the player have been maxed out as well, with Müller's positioning and reaction ratings coming in at 99.

Additionally, Müller boasts 93-stamina, 92-finishing, 92-ball control, and 88 in heading accuracy. His pace, although enhanced by +8, is disappointing for an attacking player on FIFA 22.

Nevertheless, with exceptional dribbling attributes, this 91-rated player card can be a justifiable acquisition for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players.

