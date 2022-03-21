FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Dream Team SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team's Fantasy FUT SBC continues with another single task, SBC, which goes by the name of Dream Team. These SBCs have provided excellent opportunities for players to try for valuable items in their squads.

Additionally, the SBCs have simple tasks and cost very little. The rewards have become even more valuable in the wake of the special cards that have been released.

Dream Team SBC

-11 bronzes for a 2RareGold Player Pack



Year in Review

-85 team with 1 IF

-1 of 3 PP from all Player SBC released until TOTY (Icon SBCs NOT Included)



Mini-Release:

- Moura 90RM

- Kohr 85CDM

- Balde 86 ST



Show those PP

Dream Team SBC
-11 bronzes for a 2RareGold Player Pack

Year in Review
-85 team with 1 IF
-1 of 3 PP from all Player SBC released until TOTY (Icon SBCs NOT Included)

Mini-Release:
- Moura 90RM
- Kohr 85CDM
- Balde 86 ST

The cards released under Fantasy FUT have boosted stats compared to their base variants. The chance for these cards to increase their overall increases in April as each card could get an upgrade of +3.

There's no guarantee as to how many packs will be required for a Fantasy FUT Team 1 item. However, players should look to complete the Dream Team SBC, which could gift them a highly-valued item.

Tasks, cost and review of the Dream Team SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

Nationalities: Min 5

Same League Count: Max 4

Same Nation Count: Min 2

Player Level: Min Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Dream Team SBC has an approximate cost of completion between 2,100-2,900 FUT coins. The cost can be brought down to close to zero due to the easy conditions. At this point in time, players should have ample bronze fodder to complete the task at no expense.

The Dream Team SBC is live in the game for less than two days, so players shouldn't delay for too long. Like the previous single task under the series, it's non-repeatable and can only be completed once.

Review of the Dream Team SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The Dream Team SBC will reward players with two rare gold cards upon completion. While the cost of the SBC isn't an issue, the rewards are. Players are about to reach the endgame.

As such, two cards that are gold and rare have very limited potential. Even the Gold Upgrade SBCs will be a better alternative than this SBC.

It's true that a player might get a good card to use for their FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The chances of that happening are very low despite the negligible costs. After two great SBC releases over the last two days, the Dream Team SBC is a major disappointment.

