FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Fantasy FUT 84+ Player Pick SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, as usual, has lighter content for Thursday night, but there's been a release of the 84+ Player Pick SBC under the Fantasy FUT promo. EA Sports has yet again launched another SBC that could reward a lucky player with a Fantasy FUT item.

As usual, the costs are relatively cheaper and can be completed easily. Due to the condition of the SBC, players will mostly end up with at least something useful.

The Fantasy FUT promo has released some really special cards under Team 1 release last Friday. These cards are available in most of the packs, but the odds of getting one are really low.

There's no guarantee as to how many packs will have to be opened before a player can receive it. The best thing to do is to complete the 84+ Player Pick SBC and hope to be lucky.

Tasks, cost and review of the Fantasy FUT 84+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Fantasy FUT 84+ Player Pick SBC will cost between 23,000-25,000 FUT coins based on the player's platform. The cost of completion could come down to the use of fodder. A particular strategy would be to fill the in-form position with fodder.

The Fantasy FUT 84+ Player Pick SBC will be live for 24 hours only, so players will have to hurry if they want to complete it. They can also do the SBC as many times as they want due to its repeatable nature.

Review of the Fantasy FUT 84+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

There has been no cheap single task SBC so players will have to contend themselves with a 84+ Player Pick. Upon completion, they will have three options.

All three options will be rated at 84 or higher and are guaranteed to be rare in nature. There could also be the presence of promo cards that are released in packs. Players will be able to keep one and add it to their FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squad.

Despite the relatively high cost of completion, the potential for a good reward is high. Many comparatively weaker cards are outside the reward pool due to the minimum overall of 84.

The final investment would also be lesser due to the usage of fodder. Unless a player is short of coins or fodder, the Fantasy FUT 84+ Player Pick represents quite good value.

