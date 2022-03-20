FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete Fantasy FUT Daniel Caligiuri SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has released the second player item SBC under the Fantasy FUT promo featuring Italian footballer Daniel Caligiuri. He is the second player item SBC to feature in the current promo and follows his national teammate Sandro Tonali. Like all the other cards in the promo, Caligiuri's special card has boosted stats with a chance of increasing overall in April.

BPMaestro @BPMaestro



-89 Caliguiri is cracking value! 84 + TOTW

-Daily SBC not BPM friendly 80 rating for Mega Pack return 🤷🏻‍♂️ FUT Fantasy Day 2 Content:-89 Caliguiri is cracking value! 84 + TOTW-Daily SBC not BPM friendly 80 rating for Mega Pack return 🤷🏻‍♂️ FUT Fantasy Day 2 Content: -89 Caliguiri is cracking value! 84 + TOTW 🔥-Daily SBC not BPM friendly 80 rating for Mega Pack return 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/ogJUP59EkZ

Every Fantasy FUT card could increase its overall by +3 in April. Three conditions have to be completed to get these boosts. Thirteen cards are now available in the packs. Getting one of them could require a lot of coins. Alternatively, players are guaranteed a Fantasy FUT item for their FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squad once they complete the SBC.

Tasks, cost and review of the Fantasy FUT Daniel Caligiuri SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Fantasy FUT Daniel Caligiuri SBC has an approximate cost of completion between 46,000-48,000 FUT coins. Players can reduce their costs further with the use of fodder, especially in the in-form position.

The SBC is live in the game for one week, and there's only one task to be completed. This is one of the simplest player item SBC in recent times in the game.

Review of the Fantasy FUT Daniel Caligiuri SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Daniel Caligiuri got an 89-rated RM card in the Fantasy FUT promo. The card has 90 Pace, which is more than decent in the current meta. Skills shouldn't be a problem with 4* Skill Moves and 89 Dribbling. The card could be played at different positions due to its 4* Weak Foot and 86 Shooting.

Caligiuri's Fantasy FUT card can be effectively played in RW and RM positions. It's also to be remembered that there's a chance for the card to get further updates in April.

Caligiuri will likely be able to complete all three conditions to get a +3 boost overall. It will be accompanied by gains in many of the stats, which will make the card even better in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar