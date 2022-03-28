FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete Fantasy FUT Donyell Malen SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has released another player item as part of the Fantasy FUT promo, and this one features a special card for Borussia Dortmund talent Donyell Malen.

The Fantasy FUT promo has been a popular promo among players due to the special characteristics of these cards. The cards are available with boosted stats compared to their base versions. In April, the overall ratings of these cards could increase by up to +3 based on conditions.

EA Sports has introduced two teams of special cards that can be found in packs. However, the odds of getting them are pretty low and could potentially cost a lot.

Alternately, players can complete the Fantasy FUT Donyell Malen SBC to earn a special card. While the SBCs are relatively costlier, there's no reliance on luck. Players can also check the card's stats before completing the tasks to see how good the card is.

Tasks, cost and review of the Fantasy FUT Donyell Malen SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) BVB

# of players from Dortmund: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Bundesliga

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

Fantasy FUT Donyell Malen SBC has an approximate completion cost of between 138,000-147,000 FUT coins depending on the user's platform. There are some decent chances for fodder usage, which could significantly decrease the cost.

Players have about a week to complete the SBC and earn a special Donyell Malen card. Players will have to complete both tasks within the given period to unlock the special card.

Review of Fantasy FUT Donyell Malen SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Donyell Malen has received an 88-rated ST card with specific exciting stats. The card has 97 Pace, which will help it rank high on the speed meta.

The 90 Shooting could have been rated higher, and the 3* Weak Foot also makes the finishing a bit tricky. The 91 Dribbling combines well with the 4* Skill Moves, and all in all, the card isn't too bad.

Considering the cost, there could be some better alternatives, but there's a catch. The stats on the cards can improve along with the overall. This could lead to the card becoming much more valuable in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

