FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the FUT 21 SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is back with single task SBCs under the FUT Birthday promo with the release of the FUT 21 SBC. These single-task SBCs have been easy to complete and given some exciting packs as rewards.

The rewards have been beneficial when players try for the special FUT Birthday cards in the packs.

These special cards have been released as part of two teams (Team one and Team 2). These special cards have permanent five-star upgrades in the Weak Foot or Skill Moves department.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam

Reward: tradeable Premium Gold Players Pack + FUTB Token

Reward: tradeable Premium Gold Players Pack + FUTB Token

The boosts make these cards amazing to get, but the odds are extremely low. Hence, players can earn one additional pack by completing the FUT 21 SBC. If luck is on their side, they could get a FUT Birthday or another valuable item for their FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squad.

Task, cost and review of the FUT 21 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

Clubs: Max 6

Same League Count: Min 4

Same Club Count: Max 3

Rare: Min 4

Squad Rating: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 90

# of players in the Squad: 10

The FUT 21 SBC has an approximate cost of completion between 6,000-7,000 FUT coins based on the player's platform. This cost can come down if players use fodder from their own collection.

The FUT 21 SBC will also be live in the game for two days before it expires. The SBC is also non-repeatable and can only be done once.

Review of the FUT 21 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The FUT 21 SBC will reward players with one Premium Gold Players pack upon completion. This reduces its value in terms of rewards compared to some of the previous FUT SBCs. There's a chance of getting something good, although the rate is lower.

FUT 21 SBC is also one of the last chances to earn an additional FUT Birthday Swap token. The Swaps program is live and contains fantastic rewards, including guaranteed FUT Birthday cards. The FUT 21 SBC gives an amazing opportunity for players to earn one extra token.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar