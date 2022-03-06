FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete FUT Birthday Ryan Fredericks SBC in FUT 22

With the ongoing celebration of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team's FUT Birthday promo, EA has released a second player item SBC containing a special card for West Ham footballer Ryan Fredericks.

The FUT Birthday promo contains special cards with permanent upgrades in either the weak foot or skill move department. The cards released so far have been the ones with the weak foot upgrades. A complete list of team 1 cards were released yesterday, which are now available in all the applicable packs.

However, the packs come at odds and depend on the players' luck. By completing the FUT Birthday Ryan Fredericks SBC, players are assured that they will get a FUT Birthday item. Additionally, they can check the stats and quality of the card they're about to add to their respective FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squads.

Tasks, cost and review of the FUT Birthday Ryan Fredericks SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Taks of the SBC

1) England

# of players from England: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

The FUT Birthday Ryan Fredericks SBC has a completion cost of between 154,000-159,000 FUT coins based on the players' platform. The price can be brought down further with the usage of fodder.

The SBC will be live in the game for less than four days. Hence, players shouldn't delay too much from completing the tasks and earning a special card. According to the official description, the special Ryan Fredericks card is a celebration of FUT 15. Both segments need to be completed within the given time to unlock the special card.

Review of the FUT Birthday Ryan Fredericks in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Ryan Fredericks received an 87-rated RB card from the FUT Birthday promo. With 97 Pace, there's no catching the item. He's up there with the very best of cards in this position on the pace meta.

However, the 82 Defense and 80 Physical could have been better. While the meta relies mainly on Pace, positional attributes are also important. While the card is sound, it's expensive.

There are alternatives like the Winter Wildcards Nelson Semedo, which can be acquired from the market. The overall value would have been better had the FUT Birthday Ryan Fredericks card cost less. It's still a decent card to use, but one should expect to spend more FUT coins to obtain it unless they have ample fodder.

