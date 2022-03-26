FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Goals Aloud SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team's Friday night has been a busy one with the ongoing Fantasy FUT promo. There has been a Team 2 release that contains some amazing cards. A player item SBC featuring Ivan Perisic has also been released. Additionally, players have also got a daily SBC in the form of Goals Aloud.

These single-task daily SBCs have been useful to players in the wake of the Fantasy FUT promo. While special cards are available from packs, their odds are quite low. However, players can increase their chances of getting one by opening as many packs as possible.

The Goals Aloud SBC provides a cheap and easy way to unlock one additional pack. If a player is lucky enough, they can find a Fantasy FUT card in this to add to their FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squad.

Tasks, cost, and review of the Goals Aloud SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

Leagues: Min 3

Same Nation Count: Min 3

Clubs: Min 6

Gold Players: Min 4

Squad Rating: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Goals Aloud SBC will cost between 4,700-6,000 FUT coins to complete based on the platform of the player. There's a wide scope for fodders to be used in completion that will effectively reduce the price.

The Goals Aloud SBC will be live in the game for less than 48 hours post which it will expire. It can also be done at most once since it's non-repeatable in nature.

Review of Goals Aloud SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The Goals Aloud SBC will reward players with one Rare Gold pack upon completion. Rewards-wise, this isn't the best SBC that has been released so far. Previous SBCs in the series have brought much better rewards.

However, the Goals Aloud SBC is still doable, particularly due to its easy conditions of completion. The easy conditions make the SBC doable at almost no extra cost, with any reward being a complete bonus.

While a Rare Gold pack may not look too lucrative, there are potential uses due to the current situation. Earlier in the night, EA Sports revealed 13 cards with excellent stats. There's a possible chance that one of them will be in this pack. Even with a worse luck, players can still manage to get something valuable.

