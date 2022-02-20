FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete Mesut Ozil Player Moments SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 is back with a Player Moments SBC under the current Road to the FInal (RTTF) promo, and it goes back to a special moment in the life of footballer Mesut Ozil.

The Player Moments promo is pretty special, considering the cards that feature indicate a particular highlight of a footballer's career. The cards under this promo have been released as player item SBCs only. Due to the highlighted part, the cards have a different set of stats compared to their base variants and are often given an upgrade.

By completing the Mesut Ozil Player Moments SBC, players can add a special card for the German wizard. Mesut Ozil has been one of the most creative footballers to have graced the pitch with his excellent technical skills.

He was deadly in front of goal, and the special card celebrates his stunning goal against Ludogorets in the 2016-17 Champions League.

Tasks, cost and review of the Mesut Ozil Player Moments SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Germany

# of players from Germany: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) 84-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

The combined completion cost of the two tasks ranges between 54,000-56,000 FUT coins depending on the player's platform. The eventual cost can be brought down further with fodder, especially in the second task, which is the more expensive one.

To earn the special Mesut Ozil card, players must complete both tasks within a week.

Review of the Mesut Ozil Player Moments card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Mesut Ozil's Player Moments card is a 90 rated CAM card with good stats. The 88 Pace is well complimented by 91 Dribbling. The card also has 5* Skill Moves, making it a dribbler's paradise. The 88 Shooting and 90 Passing are excellent stats that will help the card rank higher in the meta.

There is a slight negative as the card has only 3* Weak Foot. The fact that he doesn't play in a popular league is another downside. But he will be an excellent addition to any squad built with German footballer items.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar