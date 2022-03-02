FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Mid Icon Player Pick SBC in FUT 22

Amidst many silver cards in the latest FIFA 22 Silver Stars promo, the game has now given a chance for all the players to earn the mid version of an icon card. Icon cards are highly-rated cards for footballers who have retired as legends of the game.

Each of the icon cards in the game normally comes in three versions - base, mid and prime. Icon cards are available in many packs within the game, but getting one is pretty rare. This makes their prices high when one tries to acquire them from the FUT market.

An excellent way for FIFA 22 players to add an icon card is by completing the SBCs. While the icon SBCs have higher completion prices, they take away the reliance on luck. By completing the Mid Icon Player Pick SBC, players are assured of a mid-version icon card for their respective FUT squads.

Tasks, cost and review of the Mid Icon Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) 85-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) 85-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) 87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) 87-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 11

The estimated completion cost is between 810,000-860,000 FUT coins, although the price is being determined. There are different ways to complete the tasks, and using fodder for the in-form cards will bring them down.

The Mid Icon Player Pick SBC is repeatable, meaning players can do it as many times as they want. The SBC will be live in the game for eight days, so players shouldn't have to be in haste if they're going to complete it.

Review of the Mid Icon Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Upon completion, players will be given three options, each containing a mid version icon card. Players can choose the one that fits their squad the most.

However, the SBC is extremely over-expensive considering the investment cost. Unless a player has an incredible amount of fodder, it's best to avoid the Mid Icon Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22.

