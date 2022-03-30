FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Points on the Pitch SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has dropped a single task SBC along with TOTW 28 under the ongoing Fantasy FUT SBC. The SBC is titled Points on the Pitch. Players have another chance to get an extra try at obtaining a special card from Team 2.

Fantasy FUT has introduced some special cards that have boosted stats. Additionally, these cards can increase overall by up to +3 on fulfillment of certain conditions.

As good as these cards are, the chances of obtaining them can be tricky. The odds of pulling one out of the pack are low, which could cost a lot. If a player tries to get the cards from the FUT market, it will also be expensive.

Reward: tradeable Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

The best thing for a player to do is to complete the Points on the Pitch SBC. It will give players an extra try, and they can get a Fantasy FUT item if they're lucky enough.

Tasks, cost and review of the Points on the Pitch SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

Same League Count: Min 3

Nationalities: Max 6

Clubs: Min 5

Squad Rating: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

Points on the Pitch SBC will cost between 5,450-7,000 FUT coins based on the player's platform. It is possible to reduce the costs with fodder, and the conditions aren't too complex.

Like the other SBCs in this series, Points on the Pitch SBC is live for 48 hours only. It can also be done once since it has a non-repeatable nature.

Review of the Points on the Pitch SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Points on the Pitch SBC will reward players with a Jumbo Premium Gold pack once it's completed. It's a good deal based on the cost and the potential for rewards. At worst possible luck, players can find some fodder that could be used in more valuable SBCs.

The Jumbo packs reward players with many player items. While there's no such guarantee of quality, the additional number of player items can be worthwhile. At this point in the game, players should have enough fodder to complete Points on the Pitch SBC with fodder. This will mean that players will be rewarded with a free shot at a Fantasy FUT Team 2 player or other valuable items.

