FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Snake Draft SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team's latest single task SBC is the Snake Draft, which will be featured under the ongoing Fantasy FUT promo. These single task SBCs may not look like much, but they are easy to do and give out valuable rewards.

The potential value of the reward packs increases in light of the ongoing promo. If a player is lucky enough, they can find a special card for their respective Fantasy FUT team.

Reward: tradeable Premium Gold Players Pack

EA has released thirteen unique cards as part of Team 1 of the Fantasy FUT promo. These cards have boosted stats, and the cards can further increase their overall in April. It makes the cards highly valuable, but the odds from the packs are low.

Hence, players should look to do the Snake Draft SBC and earn an extra pack. At the very least, they will be able to find something useful from the pack, and the SBC is also cheap.

Tasks, cost and review of the Snake Draft SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

Same League Count: Max 5

Nationalities: Min 6

Rare: Min 4

Squad Rating: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 90

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Snake Draft SBC will cost between 6,600-7,500 FUT coins approximately based on the user's platform. There's a healthy scope for players to use fodder to bring the completion cost as close to zero as possible.

The Snake Draft SBC is non-repeatable like the previous releases of the series. It can only be done once, and players should look to complete it quickly as it's live for less than 48 hours.

Review of the Snake Draft SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Each player will get one Premium Gold Players pack upon completing the Snake Draft SBC. This reward is relatively poor when considering the rewards on some of the other single task SBCs under the Fantasy FUT promo.

Players should look to complete this if they can only do so using fodder. In such a scenario, players will get one free chance to earn a Fantasy FUT item.

However, the usual rewards from the Premium Gold Players pack are pretty poor, so players shouldn't expect too much. Overall, the rewards of tonight's content should have been better in the absence of a player item SBC.

