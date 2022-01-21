FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to obtain Teji Savanier Ligue 1 POTM card in FUT 22

Teji Savanier is the Ligue 1 POTM for December and FIFA 22 players will be able to unlock his special Player of the Month card by doing the relevant SBC.

Player of the Month (POTM) cards are special cards that are allotted for the best footballers from the designated leagues. As the players receive accolades for their brilliant performances in the real world, the gamers get to enjoy the special cards.

POTM cards have traditionally been allocated as part of Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) only. These cards will naturally have better stats than their base variants. By making them part of the SBCs, FIFA 22 players don't have to depend on pack luck or a hefty amount of FUT coins. While not every POTM card has been great, some like Mohamed Salah and Vinicius have been excellent additions to the game.

FIFA 22 SBC Teji Savanier's POTM card: Tasks, rewards, and cost

Tasks of the SBC

1) France

# of players from France: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

Teji Savanier's POTM SBC will cost the player around 85,000 FUT coins to complete. Players can get it done for cheaper by using fodder from their own collection.

The SBC is available for completion up to a month from now, so players have some time to assess their options before doing the SBC.

Review of Teji Savanier Ligue 1 POTM card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Teji Savanier's POTM card has an 87 rating and CAM as its position. The card has just 81 Acceleration and 76 Sprint Speed, which makes it suffer when one considers the meta. The 79 Finishing should have been better as well, considering the difficulty that is associated with beating the goalkeeper in the game.

The card has good Dribbling with a rating of 89 and it's in the passing department where the card really shines. Then again, passing is not extremely high when one ranks the stats according to their relevance on the meta. Considering the cost, Teji Savanier's Ligue 1 POTM SBC is really expensive.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider