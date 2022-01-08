FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Professional Footballer Valentin Rosier loses his FUT 22 account to hackers

As good as FIFA 22 has been with bringing change and innovation, there are several problems with the game. Some of the issues are not directly related to the game itself.

Several users have reported in the past about losing their account progress and resources to hackers. Its latest victim has been professional footballer and Besiktas player Valentin Rosier.

FIFA 22 is popular among several professional footballers. Diogo Jota had to leave his weekend tournament midway a few weeks back due to a real life match he had. Many footballers play the game religiously and it's no different for Frenchman Valentin Rosier.

On January 7, the footballer reported how all his Ultimate Team resources have now been lost, or rather, stolen by hackers.

Valentin Rosier's FIFA 22 account resources have reportedly been stolen by hackers

The news came to the fore when the footballer posted a tweet on his own social media channel. It's in French, but based on the rough translation, his FUT account is now inaccessible. After logging into the game, the footballer claims that he saw that all his resources had been stolen or wasted.

Valentin Rosier @VRosier19 @EA_FIFA_France @EAFrance @EASPORTSFIFA

Je viens de me connecter à mon compte et je viens de voir que j’ai été hack. Donc ce qui veux dire que je n’ai plus rien et je n’ai plus accès à mon compte fifa. Un compte ou j’avais 60 million de crédit, un compte ou j’ai mis de l’argent Je viens de me connecter à mon compte et je viens de voir que j’ai été hack. Donc ce qui veux dire que je n’ai plus rien et je n’ai plus accès à mon compte fifa. Un compte ou j’avais 60 million de crédit, un compte ou j’ai mis de l’argent @EA_FIFA_France @EAFrance @EASPORTSFIFA Je viens de me connecter à mon compte et je viens de voir que j’ai été hack. Donc ce qui veux dire que je n’ai plus rien et je n’ai plus accès à mon compte fifa. Un compte ou j’avais 60 million de crédit, un compte ou j’ai mis de l’argent

According to Rosier, his account had 60 million Credits. Regardless if those were premium currency or FUT coins, nobody, especially a professional footballer, should have to go through this ordeal.

Rosier has even posted evidence of his claims and has found sympathies from the community, which is deserving. He even tagged the official FIFA support to help him recover his account. But the response he got was not particularly helpful.

EA Support asks to consult FIFA 22 online advisor

When it came to getting help, the situation didn't get much better for the footballer. In Rossier's main tweet, EA's first comment was to ask him to consult an online adviser.

The response has irked many FIFA 22 fans, including Rosier himself. His follow-up tweet states mentions how insensitive the response was towards its players and that it was a cold and generic response.

Valentin Rosier @VRosier19 @EA_FIFA_France @EAFrance @EASPORTSFIFA Donc c’est ça votre réponse ? Vous vous faites hack de partout et toi tu me réponds ça la ? @EA_FIFA_France @EAFrance @EASPORTSFIFA Donc c’est ça votre réponse ? Vous vous faites hack de partout et toi tu me réponds ça la ?

FIFA 22's hacker issue is real and has been that way for quite some time. Today's incident has become public because of the fact that Valentin Rosier is a professional footballer with fans all over the world. However, these incidents have happened with others as well, and it's high time EA addresses and solves the problem.

