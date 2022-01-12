FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete the 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 opted for a quieter day following the release of several SBCs yesterday. There have been two SBCs released earlier today, and players can obtain valuable rewards by doing the 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC.

January has received a plethora of single-task SBCs, which will be great news for all the players, especially the beginners. Recent winter sales across many digital and physical stores saw the game getting a hefty discount. With the festive season now over, there have been several new players picking up the game.

Slater @SlaterAC_

- 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC

- Headliner Draft Token SBC



If you are crafting these bad boys, show me what you got! Daily Content Review:- 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC- Headliner Draft Token SBCIf you are crafting these bad boys, show me what you got! #FIFA22 Daily Content Review: - 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC - Headliner Draft Token SBC If you are crafting these bad boys, show me what you got! #FIFA22 https://t.co/WlrUtX0atY

With a backlog of 2 months, the 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC can go a long way to help a player improve their squad in a cost-effective manner. Player item SBCs may drop better rewards in a guaranteed manner, but they cost more, unlike the single task SBCs.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks for the 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC

IF Players: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC has an approximate completion cost of about 65,000 FUT coins. The final cost can be reduced by a player through the use of fodders from their existing collection.

What is the 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC?

The Headliners promo has featured both player and non-player item SBC, with the 85+ Triple Upgrade an example of the latter. It requires only one squad to be submitted and is non-repatable so it can only be completed once. The SBC is live in FIFA 22 for less than 3 days so players shouldn't delay too much.

Review of the 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22

The 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC rewards a player with three player items, which are guaranteed to have a rating of at least 85 each. These items can be promo items as well, including from the ongoing Headliners promo.

Also Read Article Continues below

The final reward and value of the SBC ultimate depends on the luck of an individual. However, with the TOTY promo coming up, there will be SBCs that might require higher rated fodders. Players can always trade in player items for that purpose if the items are untradeable and have no other use.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider