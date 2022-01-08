FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Headliners Team 2 cards revealed in FUT 22

Another Friday evening brings a great team of Headliners promo for FIFA 22. EA Sports has not only revealed the TOTY nominations for the attackers, but has also unveiled Team 2 of the Headliners promo.

The Headliners promo comprises special player items of footballers who have been grabbing all the headlines in the last year. These cards have received significant upgrades over their respective base versions. The special cards are available across all packs in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Store.

Additionally, FIFA 22 players can either acquire these cards from the FUT market or do the player item SBCs from the Headliners promo. These SBCs guarantee a Headliners promo item for those who complete the required tasks.

With Team 2 now officially revealed, let's look at the items which have now been added to the overall Headliners selection in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Complete list of all the player items featuring in Team 2 of the Headliners

The following player items have been selected for Headliners' Team 2:

Aritz Elustondo CB 84

Joselu ST 84

Arthur Theate CB 85

Duvan Zapata ST 85

Ollie Watkins ST 86

Gaetan Laborde ST 88

Nicolo Barella CM 88

Vinicius Jr LW 88

Joao Cancelo RB 90

Joshua Kimmich CDM 91

Mohamed Salah RW 93

Best Headliners Team 2 cards in FIFA 22

Mohamed Salah is the highest rated item. The Liverpool forward's 93 rated Headliners card looks stunning. Salah could well earn a TOTY card down the road as well, but this one is as good as any of his items in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

The 94 combo of Dribbling and Pace will be a nightmare for any defensive unit.

Joao Cancelo's 90 rated RB card is another solid addition after the player narrowly missed out on a POTM item earlier. The card is extremely pro-meta and has enough defense to ensure cover at the back.

Vinicius has some phenomenal cards in FIFA 22 and one more has been added. His 88 rated LW card has 99 Pace which is the highest in FIFA 22. Combined with 94 Dribbling and other great offensive stats, the card is a must have for any FIFA 22 player.

