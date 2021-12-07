FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete 85+ Upgrade SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released a set of two new single-task SBCs under the Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) banner, but only one of the two is a relatively new one named 85+ Upgrade SBC.

December has been a mixed month for FIFA 22 players when it comes to releasing single-task SBCs in the game. While there have been some good single-task SBCs, others have been cycled again from past releases. While the SBCs may not be bad and give another opportunity to those FIFA 22 players who have missed out, it just leaves a lot of room for improvement.

Given that single-task SBCs are highly popular in FIFA 22 due to their ease of completion and cheaper costs, the releases this month haven't been up to the mark. The 85+ Upgrade SBC is good, but there could be better SBCs that FIFA 22 Ultimate Team community has been expecting for some time.

Tasks, rewards, and review of 85+ Upgrade SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of 85+ Upgrade SBC

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 85+ Upgrade SBC has an approximate cost of completion of around 21000 coins when completed from scratch. However, it's still early hours, and the final price may be a lot less than the stated amount. Additionally, the use of existing fodder will also reduce the cost by a great margin as well for the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team player.

What is the 85+ Upgrade SBC?

The 85+ Upgrade SBC is a single-task SBC belonging to the TOTGS promo. The TOTGS promo has been well-received by the FIFA 22 community due to the introduction of wonderful player items under the promo. The 85+ Upgrade SBC is a non-repeatable SBC which means that every FIFA 22 player can complete it at most once. The SBC is also in the game for less than four days, so FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players must hurry if they have plans to complete the 85+ Upgrade SBC.

Review of 85+ Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

There are no doubts around the fact that the 85+ Upgrade SBC is good. It rewards every FIFA 22 player with a rare player item of at least 85 overall upon completion. However, if the costs of completion stay as mentioned above, the value of the SBC reduces. Hence, a lot of beginners will be priced out of it. The value of the 85+ SBC depends a lot on luck as well as similar investments can still result a massive difference in potential rewards between two FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar