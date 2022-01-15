FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete the Group 1 Daily Challenge 1 SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22's Team of the Year (TOTY) celebrations are yet to begin as the pre-festive mood has set in with SBCs themed along the same lines.

Team of the Year is arguably one of the most-hyped promos that arrives in the game every year. It contains some of the best cards and many of them stay viable till the end of the game. Quite naturally, big amounts of coins are spent and players break their balances to obtain at least 1 TOTY card.

Slater @SlaterAC_

- 83+ Defender Upgrade SBC

- 83+ Midfielder Upgrade SBC

- 83+ Attacker Upgrade SBC

- TOTY Warmup Challenge 1 SBC

- Group 1 - Daily Challenge 1 SBC

- Flashback Ilkay Gundogan SBC

- POTM Jesper Karlsson SBC

- Malang Sarr Milestone



#FIFA22 Daily Content Review pt.2:- 83+ Defender Upgrade SBC- 83+ Midfielder Upgrade SBC- 83+ Attacker Upgrade SBC- TOTY Warmup Challenge 1 SBC- Group 1 - Daily Challenge 1 SBC- Flashback Ilkay Gundogan SBC- POTM Jesper Karlsson SBC- Malang Sarr Milestone Daily Content Review pt.2: - 83+ Defender Upgrade SBC - 83+ Midfielder Upgrade SBC - 83+ Attacker Upgrade SBC - TOTY Warmup Challenge 1 SBC - Group 1 - Daily Challenge 1 SBC - Flashback Ilkay Gundogan SBC - POTM Jesper Karlsson SBC - Malang Sarr Milestone #FIFA22 https://t.co/7TV9cppGRQ

The TOTY promo also comes with several great SBCs and objectives, which reward pretty good rewards. The Group 1 Daily Challenge 1 SBC certainly belongs to that category. Aside from dropping its own set of rewards, it unlocks the potential for something even more valuable.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Group 1- Daily Challenge 1 SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

Same League Count: Min 2

Clubs: Min 4

Nationalities: Max 6

Rare: Min 2

Team Chemistry: Min 40

# of players in the Squad: 8

This is an extremely cheap SBC, as it costs around 2,000 FUT coins only. Players have a little less than 48 hours to complete the SBC and can do it for cheaper by using fodder from their own collection.

Review of the Group 1 Daily Challenge 1 SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The mentioned SBC rewards FIFA 22 players with one two-rare gold player pack. The rewards on their own have very little value and one may ask why the SBC has 92% positive reception on FUTBIN at the time of writing.

The SBC also rewards 1 TOTY Daily Warmup Daily SBC Plus 1 Objective reward. Doing these SBCs for 4 days will result in fulfillment of 4 separate objectives. Upon completion of all 4, FIFA 22 players will be rewarded with an untradeable Rare Mega Pack.

Also Read Article Continues below

This Pack is one of the most valuable packs in the game and individually costs 55,000 FUT coins to obtain from the store. It remains to be seen what the future SBCs are going to cost, but there's a lot of potential with these SBCs. Every FIFA 22 player should complete all four in order to not miss out on such great rewards.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider