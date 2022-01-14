FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Alexandre Pato Flashback card in FUT 22

Alexandre Pato's flashback is the latest player SBC in FIFA 22. Flashback SBCs celebrate a footballer's highlight season. These special items have been added to the game as part of SBC challenges.

Flashback cards have boosted stats compared to the base variants. Pato's Flashback item was a highlight of the 2010/11 season when he played for AC Milan.

One of the hottest upcoming talents of his day, the Brazilian's progress was sadly short-lived. Nevertheless, there were certain memorable moments in his spell in Italy which are reflected in this special card.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Alexandre Pato Flashback card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Rossoneri

# of players from Milan: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Selecao

# of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) League Finesse

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Alexandro Pato Flashback SBC has a completion cost of about 172,000 FUT coins. The expenditure can be further reduced by the use of fodder from the player's collection.

Review of Alexandre Pato Flashback SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Alexandre Pato's 87 rated Stirker card boasts a wonderful set of stats. The card has 92 Sprint Speed along with 88 Dribbling. This is further accentuated by 4* Skill Moves and Weak Foot, making it perfect for the current meta.

However, the card has 87 Finishing which could have been a bit higher, considering the position.

Also Read Article Continues below

With that being said, the SBC is quite expensive, irrespective of how good the card is. Serie A has seen plenty of attacking cards, which makes it hard for FIFA 22 players to pick this one. While it's decent, the Alexandre Pato Flashback SBC should have been priced lower.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul