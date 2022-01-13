FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Luis Muriel Showdown card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 revealed TOTW 17 on Wednesday, along with a couble of player item SBCs from the recent Showdown fixture. The match in discussion is between Inter and Atalanta and its Colombian forward Luis Muriel who represents Bergamo's side.

All players can add a guaranteed Showdown item by completing the Luis Muriel Showdown SBC. Player item SBCs are generally a costlier but more effective way in improving one's FUT squad. Unlike packs, there's no question of luck, as the player knows at the very start which item is available as a reward.

The deal becomes even sweeter with Showdown items as the cards receive a further boost if their respective clubs win the match in real life. Additionally, SBCs are the only way to add a Showdown item so far in FIFA 22, which adds another incentive.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Luis Muriel Showdown card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Tactical Emulation

# of players from Atalanta BC: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Serie A TIM

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Luis Muriel Showdown SBC costs around 150,000 FUT coins to complete. FIFA 22 players can bring down the cost further by using fodder from their own collections.

Review of the Luis Muriel Showdown card and SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Muriel's Showdown card has an overall rating of 87 and the card has extremely good stats. To start the proceedings, the card has 92 Pace alongwith 93 Sprint Speed. It has a further 91 Dribbling along with 4* Skill Moves and Weak Foot.

The card has 88 Finishing, which forms a great combination of the other required attributes in the meta scene. There is scope for an overall boost if Atalanta manages to win the match in the actual world.

Given the stats the card has along with the potential for more improvement, the 150,000 FUT coins cost is justified. There have been some really mediocre player item SBCs in the run up to this but the latest is sure to delight the FIFA 22 players.

