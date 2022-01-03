FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Player Moments Pierre Emerick Aubameyang card in FUT 22

The first Player Moments card of 2022 has been released for FIFA 22. Players can try out the SBC, which rewards players with a special player item of Arsenal footballer Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Player Moments items are unique items that reward a particular moment of the footballer it belongs to. Aubameyang celebrates his exquisite free-kick goal against Mainz in this Player Moments item. The card has boosted stats compared to Aubameyang's base item in FIFA 22.

LEVELLED ⤴️ - #FIFA22 @LEVELd_Up 'Earn a Players Moments Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrating his superb free-kick goal against Mainz in BL 13/14 season'



So EA have found a free kick that happened nearly a decade ago so that they could boost his FK stat by +14 and leave his aggression at 49 😂😂😂😂 'Earn a Players Moments Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrating his superb free-kick goal against Mainz in BL 13/14 season'So EA have found a free kick that happened nearly a decade ago so that they could boost his FK stat by +14 and leave his aggression at 49 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/XGvdIVFAdR

The SBC is an excellent way for FIFA 22 players to earn a special player item without resorting to luck. Special player items belonging to the promo like the ongoing Headliners are available across different packs in FIFA 22. However, they have an RNG element as well, where in the case of player item SBCs, players are assured of the reward they will obtain.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang Players Moments card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Arsenal

# of players from Arsenal: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) 88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Players Moments Pierre Emerick Aubameyang SBC has a completion cost of around 175,000 FUT coins. The cost will come down depending on how much fodder the FIFA 22 player uses from their existing collection.

Review of the Pierre Emerick Aubameyang Players Moments card and SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The 89-rated ST item is a decent item to have. Aubameyang usually has very pro-meta cards and this item is no different. The card has a standout stat of 95 Pace along with 88 Shooting and 86 Dribbling. There is no doubt that the card will do well in the current meta and will be a strong card for any FIFA 22 player to add to their squad.

However, the cost of completion of the SBC is quite high. There are items in and around the same quality which cost less to obtain from the FUT market. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang's Players Moments item is definitely a strong one, but it comes with an overpriced SBC.

