FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Alphonso Davies Player of the Month (POTM) card in FUT 22?

The Bundesliga has joined the party in FIFA 22 by announcing the Player of the Month (POTM) for November and it's none other than Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies.
Davies had a wonderful November and is quite rightly the POTM. He was first awarded a place in the IFFHS men's world team in 2021. It has now been followed by another award at a personal level that once again exhibits his meteoric rise in the world of football.
Every month, FIFA 22 releases special player items of the POTM footballers from the different leagues. These cards have boosted stats and are only available as part of challenges like Alphonso Davies POTM SBC. There are no alternate ways to obtain POTM cards for Ultimate Team aside from doing the SBCs.
Tasks, rewards, and review of Alphonso Davies POTM card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team
Tasks of the SBC
Tactical Emulation
- Minimum 1 Bayern Munich player
- Minimum 1 Team of the Week player
- Minimum 84 Team Rating
- Minimum 75 Team Chemistry
1 x Electrum Players Pack
Bundesliga
- Minimum 1 Bundesliga player
- Minimum 85 Team Rating
- Minimum 70 Team Chemistry
1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack
Top Form
- Minimum 1 Team of the Week player
- Minimum 86 Team Rating
- Minimum 65 Team Chemistry
1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Alphonso Davies POTM SBC has a completion cost of around 210,000 coins in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. However, the final cost will vary depending on the usage of fodder by the players.
Alphonso Davies POTM SBC is live on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team for the next four weeks which offers players plenty of time to assess their options.
Review of the Alphonso Davies POTM SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team
The POTM card of Alphonso Davies is a solid player item. It is an 86-rated LB card with a great set of stats. It has 97 Pace which makes it one of the fastest player items in FIFA 22 at the moment. The card also has adequate Defense and Physicality to bolster the defensive duties.
The main question, however, is the cost of the SBC. Davies already has an 86-rated Rulebreakers card that is cheaper than this variant. There is no denying the fact that Alphonso Davies POTM item is a good card but the cost of the SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team should have been lesser.