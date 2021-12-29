FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Gianfranco Zola Mid Icon card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 added three icon SBCs on December 28. One of the icon SBCs contains the Prime Icon card of Italian legend Gianfranco Zola.

Icon cards are special items in FIFA 22 that belong to footballers who are considered legends of the game. Their cards are available in FIFA 22 packs, but there is a very low chance of obtaining one. Hence, Icon cards fetch a high price in the FUT market when compared to other items of similar overalls.

By completing the Gianfranco Zola Prime Icon SBC, FIFA 22 players are guaranteed a mid version icon. The SBCs sometimes cost more to complete, but take out the element of luck. There are 8 tasks and FIFA 22 players will have to complete all 8 tasks to earn the icon card.

Gianfranco Zola Prime Icon SBC: Tasks, rewards, and more for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Gianfranco Zola Prime Icon tasks

1) Born Legend Challenge

Minimum 11 Rare Bronze players

Minimum Team Chemistry of 50

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Packs

2) Rising Star Challenge

Minimum 11 Rare Silver Players

Minimum Team Chemistry of 50

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players packs

3) Gli Azzurri Challenge

Minimum 1 player from Napoli

Minimum 1 player from Team of the Week (TOTW) or FUT Champs

Minimum Team Rating of 82

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

Reward: One Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

4) The Magic Box Challenge

Minimum 1 player from Chelsea

Minimum 1 player from Team of the Week (TOTW) or FUT Champs

Minimum Team Rating of 83

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Premium Mixed Players Pack

5) Squadra Azzurra Challenge

Minimum 1 player from Italy

Minimum 1 player from Team of the Week (TOTW) or FUT Champs

Minimum Team Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack

6) League Finesse Challenge

Minimum 1 player from Serie A TIM

Minimum 1 player from Team of the Week (TOTW) or FUT Champs

Minimum Team Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 65

Reward: One Rare Mixed Players Pack

7) League Legend Challenge

Minimum 1 player from Premier League

Minimum 1 player from Team of the Week (TOTW) or FUT Champs

Minimum Team Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemistry of 60

Reward: One Rare Electrum Players Pack

8) Top-Notch Challenge

Minimum 1 player from Team of the Week (TOTW) or FUT Champs

Minimum Team Rating of 88

Minimum Team Chemistry of 50

Reward: One Rare Players Pack

Review of the Gianfranco Zola Prime Icon SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The 90-rated CF item of Gianfranco Zola is pretty solid and is well-valued at 480,000 FUT coins. The card could do a bit better than the 86 Pace it has. But it makes up for it with 91 Shooting and Dribbling, which can be used by FIFA 22 players.

