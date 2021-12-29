FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Gianfranco Zola Mid Icon card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 added three icon SBCs on December 28. One of the icon SBCs contains the Prime Icon card of Italian legend Gianfranco Zola.
Icon cards are special items in FIFA 22 that belong to footballers who are considered legends of the game. Their cards are available in FIFA 22 packs, but there is a very low chance of obtaining one. Hence, Icon cards fetch a high price in the FUT market when compared to other items of similar overalls.
By completing the Gianfranco Zola Prime Icon SBC, FIFA 22 players are guaranteed a mid version icon. The SBCs sometimes cost more to complete, but take out the element of luck. There are 8 tasks and FIFA 22 players will have to complete all 8 tasks to earn the icon card.
Gianfranco Zola Prime Icon SBC: Tasks, rewards, and more for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team
Gianfranco Zola Prime Icon tasks
1) Born Legend Challenge
- Minimum 11 Rare Bronze players
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 50
- Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Packs
2) Rising Star Challenge
- Minimum 11 Rare Silver Players
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 50
- Reward: Two Rare Gold Players packs
3) Gli Azzurri Challenge
- Minimum 1 player from Napoli
- Minimum 1 player from Team of the Week (TOTW) or FUT Champs
- Minimum Team Rating of 82
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 80
- Reward: One Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
4) The Magic Box Challenge
- Minimum 1 player from Chelsea
- Minimum 1 player from Team of the Week (TOTW) or FUT Champs
- Minimum Team Rating of 83
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 75
- Reward: One Premium Mixed Players Pack
5) Squadra Azzurra Challenge
- Minimum 1 player from Italy
- Minimum 1 player from Team of the Week (TOTW) or FUT Champs
- Minimum Team Rating of 84
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 70
- Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack
6) League Finesse Challenge
- Minimum 1 player from Serie A TIM
- Minimum 1 player from Team of the Week (TOTW) or FUT Champs
- Minimum Team Rating of 85
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 65
- Reward: One Rare Mixed Players Pack
7) League Legend Challenge
- Minimum 1 player from Premier League
- Minimum 1 player from Team of the Week (TOTW) or FUT Champs
- Minimum Team Rating of 86
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 60
- Reward: One Rare Electrum Players Pack
8) Top-Notch Challenge
- Minimum 1 player from Team of the Week (TOTW) or FUT Champs
- Minimum Team Rating of 88
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 50
- Reward: One Rare Players Pack
Review of the Gianfranco Zola Prime Icon SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team
The 90-rated CF item of Gianfranco Zola is pretty solid and is well-valued at 480,000 FUT coins. The card could do a bit better than the 86 Pace it has. But it makes up for it with 91 Shooting and Dribbling, which can be used by FIFA 22 players.