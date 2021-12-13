FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Roy Keane Mid Icon card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released a couple of base icon SBCs earlier on Sunday, December 12, and one of them features Irish and Manchester United legend Roy Keane.

There has been no shortage of legendary figures to have played for Manchester United, especially under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson. But few played as important a role as club captain Roy Keane. Roy Keane has been remembered for several achievements for Manchester United, the most significant of which was the treble in 1999.

Helmar Designs 🌷 @HelmarDesigns



There's a Base or Mid Icon SBC too. ⭐



#FIFA22 🆕 Base Vieira & Mid Keane Icon SBCs have been released! 🇨🇵🇮🇪There's a Base or Mid Icon SBC too. ⭐ 🆕 Base Vieira & Mid Keane Icon SBCs have been released! 🇨🇵🇮🇪There's a Base or Mid Icon SBC too. ⭐#FIFA22 https://t.co/RYY2sJcC9U

By completing the Roy Keane mid icon SBC, FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players will be able to add the legendary player item to their squads. This is also the best way to ensure they achieve an icon card as they're extremely hard to obtain otherwise.

Roy Keane Mid Icon SBC: Tasks, rewards, and more for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Here are all of Roy Keane mid icon SBC tasks:

Born Legend

Rare Players: Min. 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: 50

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Rising Star

Rare Players: Min. 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: 50

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Top-notch

Team of the Week or FUT Champions Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 83

Team Chemistry: 75

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Premium Mixed Players Pack

United's Heartbeat

# of Players from Manchester United: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 85

Team Chemistry: 70

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Prime Electrum Players Pack

League Gladiator

# of Players from Premier League: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 86

Team Chemistry: 65

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Premium Gold Players Pack

Roy Keane mid icon SBC in FIFA 22 has a completion cost of about 305000 coins when completed from scratch. Based on the use of existing fodder by a FIFA 22 player, the actual cost of completion will be lower.

Review of Roy Keane Mid Icon SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The 88 rated CM item is a decent Icon card for FIFA 22. However, the card is a bit low on Pace. Keane's SBC is priced a lot more justifiably compared to that of Vieira's base icon SBC. However, Keane is better suited at the CDM than his designated CM position in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Edited by R. Elahi