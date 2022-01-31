FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Paolo Maldini Mid Icon card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 continues with the release of icon cards, and fans can now obtain the mid-version of iconic Italian footballer Paolo Maldini.

Icon cards are special football items of legendary footballers who have become immortal due to their exploits on the football pitch. These footballers truly became pioneers of their own and are revered by fans even after their playing days are over. The icon cards are naturally highly sought after by FIFA 22 players and are available in several ways.

Players can try to obtain the icon cards from packs or acquire them from the market. But the odds of obtaining an icon item are extremely low, and their market prices are naturally high. While SBCs like the Paolo Maldini Mid Icon SBC may be costly, they provide a sure-shot way of obtaining an icon card.

Tasks, cost, and review of the Paolo Maldini Mid Icon SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) Il Capitano

# of players from Milan: Min 1

IF + FUT Champs player: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) Squadra Azzurra

# of players from Italy: Min 1

IF + FUT Champs player: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

5) League Legend

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

6) Top-notch

IF + FUT Champs player: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

7) 87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

8) 88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

9) 88-Rated Squad

IF + FUT Champs player: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 11

The final price of the card has not yet been determined, but for the time being, the cost of completion seems to be around 950,000 FUT coins. The SBC is live on FIFA 22 for 4 weeks, so players have time to grind and use their fodder to reduce costs.

Review of Paolo Maldini's Mid Icon SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The card itself is pretty good as the 92-rated CB card has great defensive stats. Its 95 Defense is phenomenal and the 82 pace is quite decent. However, the price of the SBC is really high.

It roughly costs the same as Raphael Varane Flashback SBC, and that card is definitely better. Unless a FIFA 22 player is a fan of the Italian, it's better to do the Varane Flashback as long as it fits in their squad.

