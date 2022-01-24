FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete the TOTY Challenge 2 SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 continues with the release of single-task SBCs under the Team of the Year (TOTY) promo, and players have yet another option on their hands.

The TOTY promo is all about the special items of the best footballers on the planet over the last year. Courtesy of their performances, these footballers receive special player items which receive upgrades over their base stats.

These special player items are available to gamers all over the world. However, obtaining these items is not easy as they cost a fortune and involve significant risk.

Thomas Friedl @ThomasFriedlSve did the TOTY challenge 2 (50k pack), not a TOTY but still decent🤣 @FUT_Accountant do your sbc’s bois did the TOTY challenge 2 (50k pack), not a TOTY but still decent🤣 @FUT_Accountant do your sbc’s bois https://t.co/bzSIZZj86O

But players shouldn't sleep on single-task SBC like the TOTY Challenge 2 SBC. These are easy to do and cheap to complete, and the rewards are usually much more valuable than what it costs. This provides a great opportunity for players, especially beginners, to quickly and cheaply upgrade their FUT squads.

Read on to learn more about the TOTY Challenge 2 SBC.

Tasks, costs and review of the TOTY Challenge 2 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

FIFA 22 players need to complete the following tasks:

Same League Count: Max 7

Same Nation Count: Max 4

Rare: Min 6

Squad Rating: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 95

# of players in the Squad: 11

TOTY Challenge 2 is a cheap and easy-to-complete SBC that players can do in multiple ways. The cost of completion is around 5,000 FUT coins on both PS and PC, while the cost on Xbox is 6,000 FUT coins. But players can use their own fodder and reduce the price further.

The TOTY Challenge 2 SBC is the second SBC of its series under the TOTY banner. Like the first one, it's non-repeatable and can be done only once.

The SBC is live for 48 hours, so players who plan to complete it must hurry.

Review of the TOTY Challenge 2 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The TOTY Challenge 2 SBC rewards players with one Rare Players Pack, which is an incredible value considering the cost of completion. The chances of getting good rewards are very high, and it's almost guaranteed that players will recoup the investment costs.

The deal gets even better if it can be completed using fodder, and the TOTY Challenge 2 SBC is a must-do for FIFA 22 players.

