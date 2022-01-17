FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete the TOTY Warmup Challenge 3 SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released its third daily warmup challenge in the leadup to the main Team of the Year (TOTY) event with the continued release of cheaper SBCs.

Single-task SBCs are valuable in many ways in the game. First, they provide cheap ways for any player of the game to improve their Ultimate Team squad. SBCs usually cost less than packs in the in-game store. Even if the obtained items are not directly usable, players can always shuffle and reuse those to complete other SBCs.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam

TOTY Warmup Challenge 3

Daily Challenge G1D3

83+ Defender Upgrade SBC

83+ Midfielder Upgrade SBC

83+ Attacker Upgrade SBC

Base or Mid Icon Player Pick

Mauro Icardi Flashback

TOTY Warmup Series II Obj

Today's new FUT content:
TOTY Warmup Challenge 3
Daily Challenge G1D3
83+ Defender Upgrade SBC
83+ Midfielder Upgrade SBC
83+ Attacker Upgrade SBC
Base or Mid Icon Player Pick
Mauro Icardi Flashback
TOTY Warmup Series II Obj

With the TOTY promo coming soon, it's quite certain there will be a hefty amount of requirements for fodder. Additionally, players may find valuable items from previous promos that could add a lot more value than what's required to complete the SBCs.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the TOTY Warmup Challenge 3 SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks for the TOTY Warmup Challenge 3 SBC

Here are the tasks that players need to complete:

Leagues: Max 3

Same Nation Count: Max 3

Gold Players: Min 3

Rare: Min 4

Squad Rating: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

The TOTY Warmup Challenge 3 SBC, like the releases on the previous two days, is inexpensive. It costs around 4,000 FUT coins and is extremely easy to complete as well. Players can further offset some of the cost by using fodder from their collection.

What is the Daily Warmup Challenge 3 SBC?

In the lead-up to the TOTY promo, EA has been releasing a lot of opportunities for players to improve their squads for cheap. Several cheap SBCs have been released over the last three days, with one of them being the TOTY Warmup Challenge 3. The SBC is only live for 48 hours, so players must hurry if they want to complete it.

Review of the TOTY Warmup Challenge 3 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The TOTY Warmup Challenge 3 SBC is a simple and easy SBC that gives players no reason not to do it. It rewards players with one Premium Gold Players Pack upon completion. The value of the pack is a lot more than what the costs of completion are. With some luck, players can end up with something that could be really valuable in their FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squads.

