FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 15 (TOTW 15) predictions in FUT 22

FIFA 22's Team of the Week for week 15 (TOTW 15) is set to be released this coming Wednesday, and there are several great performances over the weekend that can claim a spot in the upcoming release.

The TOTW cards directly relate to real-life football as they are based on performances from a weekend. Standout performers are rewarded with special player items available in FIFA 22 packs.

These items have a lot of demand since they have boosted stats compared to their variants. Some of the TOTW items that have been released in FIFA 22 so far have been superb. With a strong set of performances, some great footballers are in the running to appear in this coming Wednesday's TOTW 15 reveal.

Predictions and possible players for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Team of the Week (TOTW 15)

Franck Kessie

Milan won 4-2 against Empoli and Franck Kessie led the team from the front. His two goals helped Milan get three important points and Kessie will be a likely candidate for an appearance in FIFA 22 TOTW 15.

Antony

Ajax continued on their merry way with a 5-0 win against Fortuna Sittard. Antony was adjudged the man of the match with 1 goal and 1 assist.

Karim Benzema

Benzema scored both goals as Real Madrid won 2-1 against Athletic Bilbao. Real continue their pursuit of the La Liga title and Benzema will be a strong contender for FIFA 22 TOTW 15.

Oscar

Chelsea old boy Oscar turned back the years to score one and assist the other as Shanghai Port won 3-1 against Shenzen.

Edin Visca

Visca was the man of the match in Istanbul Basaksehir's 3-1 win as he scored one and notched up an assist.

Denzel Dumfries

The offensive wing-back was the difference-maker in Inter's 1-0 win over Torino. Not only did he manage to keep a clean sheet, but he scored the only goal that proved to be decisive.

Bukayo Saka

The Arsenal youngster put in a strong performance in their 3-0 win over Norwich. He scored 2 goals and was elected as the man of the match as well.

Jan Bednarek

Southampton had a much-needed win against high-flying West Ham, and all thanks went to Jan Bednarek, whose winning goal helped the Saints clinch the 2-3 thriller.

Disclaimer: This is a developing list, and additions will be made to it if any more entries warrant a spot. These are also predictions for FIFA 22 TOTW 15, and not the actual one.

Edited by R. Elahi