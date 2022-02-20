FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 23 (TOTW 23) predictions for FUT 22

FIFA 22 will release another fresh Team of the Week (TOTW) this coming Wednesday, making it the 23rd TOTW.

The TOTW promo is arguably one of the earliest promos that continues throughout the game's life cycle every year. The TOTW contains special cards for footballers who perform exceptionally well in real-life matches.

These cards are available in all packs but have lesser odds of obtaining them. The lower odds, coupled with the boosted stats, make the price of these cards pretty high, and the TOTW cards are also helpful in completing SBCs.

Once again, there have been several standout performances in the world of football from all over the globe. Many of these players will now deserve a spot in the upcoming TOTW 23 team in FIFA 22.

Predictions and possible players of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Team of the Week (TOTW 22)

Julian Alvarez

The new Manchester City signing has continued his journey in the Argentinian league and struck a sensational hattrick. His performance helped River Plate beat Patronato de Parana by a margin of 4-1

Arnaut Danjuma

Dutch winger Danjuma has been a star for Villarreal so far and he was once again the man of the match in Villarreal's 3-1 win over Granada. Danjuma has scored all three goals and will very likely feature in FIFA 22 TOTW 23.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane was in sensational touch and turned up in style against league leaders Manchester City. Tottenham was able to edge City by a margin of 3-2, largely due to a brace by Kane.

Joao Felix

Joao Felix hasn't had the best of times, but he was back to his best against Osasuna. He scored one goal and assisted another as Atletico notched up a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Wout Weghorst

Big man Weghorst has been an effective signing for Burnley so far and he once again proved it last night. Owing to his one goal and one assist, Burnley were comfortable winners against Brighton.

Karim Benzema

Real solidified their position at the top of the table with a 3-0 win over Deportivo Alaves. Frenchman Benzema scored a goal and assisted two more to win the MOTM award.

Fabio Quagliarella

The veteran turned back the years in Sampdoria's 2-0 win over Empoli. He scored both the goals and it won't be surprising if he features in FIFA 22 TOTW 23.

Jurrien Timber

It was yet another clean sheet for Ajax against Willem II as they won by a scoreline of 1 goal to nil. Timber gave a defensive masterclass and also scored an all-important goal to make the difference.

Lucas Joao

There was exciting action in the Championship match between Preston and Reading. The away side eventually ran out as 3-2 winners and Joao scored two of those and assisted in the third.

Morgan Gibbs-White

English footballer Gibbs-White was brilliant in Sheffield United's 4-0 win over Swansea City with two goals and an assist.

Jadon Sancho

The high voltage Roses derby was the perfect platform, and Sancho showed the world his ability. With a pair of assists, he helped Manchester United win 4-2 and could have earned another one as well.

Disclaimer: This is a developing list, and additions will be made to it if any more entries warrant a spot. These are also predictions for FIFA 22 TOTW 23, and not the actual one.

