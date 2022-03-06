FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 25 (TOTW 25) predictions for FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is celebrating the anniversary of FUT, but it will also continue with its Team of the Week (TOTW). Every Wednesday, EA releases a set of 23 cards that become part of the TOTW release for that week.

TOTW cards have been released from the very launch of the game and have been consistent, unlike other promos that expire after a certain period. The TOTW cards have boosted stats and lowered the odds of getting them from packs. Additionally, these cards are also crucial for many SBCs.

ShopTo @shoptonet - mailchi.mp/shopto.net/fif… Save big on FIFA 22 FUT points and start collecting FIFA 22 TOTW week 23 players! Save big on FIFA 22 FUT points and start collecting FIFA 22 TOTW week 23 players! 😀 - mailchi.mp/shopto.net/fif… https://t.co/XxgtsCHHve

While there is no mentioned method, EA usually considers the best individual performance over the week. This week of club football has also given several excellent performances, including the upcoming TOTW 25 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Disclaimer: This is a developing list, and additions will be made to it if any more entries warrant a spot. These are also predictions for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team TOTW 25 and not the actual one.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Predictions and possible players of Team of the Week (TOTW 25) in FUT 22

1) Lautaro Martinez

Inter Xtra @Inter_Xtra Serie A goals for With his first half brace against Salernitana, Lautaro Martinez has reachedSerie A goals for #Inter With his first half brace against Salernitana, Lautaro Martinez has reached 5️⃣0️⃣ Serie A goals for #Inter! https://t.co/QnwEZ3HYLA

The Argentinian hasn't been in the best form, but he turned up the heat as Inter Milan hosted Salernitana. Martinez scored a magical hat-trick as Inter thrashed their opponents 5-0.

2) Mikel Merino

Real Sociedad got the better of Real Mallorca as they won 2-0. Merino made a claim in both goals as he scored one and set up the other.

3) Reece James

Chelsea right-back Reece James is back with a bang from his injury layoff. Chelsea were dominant in their 4-0 win over Burnley. James managed to keep a clean sheet, score a goal and assist another to claim a possible stake in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team's TOTW 25.

4) Ivan Toney

Brentford did their fortunes a world of good with a 3-1 win over Norwich. Ivan Toney scored all three goals, earning him a special card soon in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

5) Danny Ings

The current campaign hasn't been very fruitful for Danny Ings at Aston Villa. However, the English forward put it all behind him by scoring a goal and fetching two assists in a 4-0 win over Southampton.

6) Romain Faivre

New signing Faivre is quickly settling in at Lyon, and it was evident once more with his performance. He scored two goals and was adjudged Man of the Match in Lyon's 4-1 win over Lorient.

7) Trent Alexander-Arnold

B/R Football @brfootball

2019-20: 15

2021-22: 16 and counting



Trent Alexander-Arnold has already beaten his assist record in a season 2018-19: 152019-20: 152021-22: 16 and countingTrent Alexander-Arnold has already beaten his assist record in a season 2018-19: 152019-20: 152021-22: 16 and countingTrent Alexander-Arnold has already beaten his assist record in a season 🎁 https://t.co/d29I7ueL1q

Liverpool could have been in a lot of trouble had Trent Alexander-Arnold not made the impact he did. Alexander-Arnold made a brilliant goal-line clearance to keep a clean sheet and assisted Liverpool's winner.

8) Luka Modric

The veteran midfielder stamped his authority in Real Madrid's win over Real Sociedad. Madrid won the match by four goals to one as Modric scored one and assisted the other.

9) Felipe Anderson

Brazilian winger Felipe Anderson was on song in Lazio vs. Cagliari, where the former won by three goals to nil. Anderson scored and assisted one apiece to deservedly win the MOTM.

10) Carlos Soler

LiveScore @livescore

2 Assists



A 𝙎𝙐𝙋𝙀𝙍𝘽 display from Carlos Soler 1 Goal2 AssistsA 𝙎𝙐𝙋𝙀𝙍𝘽 display from Carlos Soler 1 Goal ⚽️2 Assists 🅰️A 𝙎𝙐𝙋𝙀𝙍𝘽 display from Carlos Soler 👏🇪🇸 https://t.co/FqpEyFYFBm

Valencia footballer Soler was brilliant as his single goal and pair of assists helped Valencia win 3-1 versus Granada.

11) Leandro Cabrera

Uruguayan centre-back Cabrera was influential in Espanyol's 2-0 win over Getafe. Cabrera was defensively solid as he maintained a clean sheet and scored an important goal.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar