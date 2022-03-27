FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 28 (TOTW 28) predictions for FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team will introduce another twenty-three unique cards as part of the TOTW 28 release on March 30. This will follow the tradition of the game releasing Team of the Week cards every Wednesday following its release. These cards are testament to the best performances by footballers in a given week. The eligible performances include both club and country, and any footballer with a good performance can become eligible for it.

There have been several excellent performances in the footballing world as international matches occur worldwide. Some of these performances are worth more than their counterparts. Some great names could be part of TOTW 28 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on the back of these performances.

Disclaimer: This is a developing list, and additions will be made to it if any more entries warrant a spot. These are also predictions for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team TOTW 28, not the actual one.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Predictions and possible players of Team of the Week (TOTW 28) in FUT 22

Otavio

Portugal's World Cup qualification was on the line when Portugal faced Turkey. Portugal were the favorites on paper, and Otavio helped preserve their status. Otavio scored the opener and assisted in the second goal for his side as Portugal won 3-1.

Gareth Bale

SPORTbible @sportbible



Stunning from Gareth Bale.



Oh my word this angle is satisfying.Stunning from Gareth Bale.

Welshman Gareth Bale scored two vital goals as Wales got a critical 2-1 win over Austria. This keeps Wales' qualification chances alive, and Bale will have a big chance to be in the TOTW 28.

Neymar

Brazil earned a dominant 4-0 win over Chile and whatever problems Neymar has at PSG were not on show. Instead, he was brilliant throughout the match and scored the opener via a penalty.

Guillermo Ochoa

Mexico tied the match against the USA to a 0-0 scoreline. However, Mexico may have lost the match if it had not been for Ochoa.

Rodrigo De Paul

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Rodrigo De Paul: "I believe England or Germany, those kinds of national teams, they know how Argentina are right now: How long it has been without a loss, we just won the Copa America, that we have the best in the world. I don't believe they want to face us." This via TyC Sports.

Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul gave a masterclass against Venezuela. He asserted his dominance by controlling the midfield and contributed with the first two goals in Argentina's 3-0 win.

Karol Swiderski

Charlotte FC won 2-0 against Cincinnati in the MLS. Karol Swiderski scored both goals to help his side get one over their opponents.

Giorgian De Arrascaeta

Follow @UruguayanHeroes @UruguayHeroes



Giorgian de Arrascaeta with the finish. More than 3 million people go wild. The goal that qualified Uruguay for the 2022 World Cup.

Uruguay nailed an essential win over Peru as the attacking midfielder De Arrascaetra had the final say. His goal was the difference maker in his side's victory, which could earn him a special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Luke Shaw

England faced off a gritty Swiss side in an international friendly where the former won 2-1. Luke Shaw scored an important goal and was solid throughout the match.

Steven Bergwijn

The Netherlands managed to secure a critical 4-2 victory in a friendly over Denmark. There were several excellent performers, but the standout was winger Bergwijn. The winger scored the opener and the final one to put the game to bed.

