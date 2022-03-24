×
FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 27 (TOTW 27) cards revealed in FUT 22

Team of the Week 27 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (Image via Twitter/@EASPORTSFIFA)
Adarsh J Kumar
Modified Mar 24, 2022 12:25 AM IST
Feature

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has unveiled all the cards featured in Team of the Week (TOTW) 27, showcasing 23 Inform variants of players from various leagues worldwide.

Each player featured in EA Sports' TOTW promo will receive an upgrade in their overall ratings, leading to their Inform variant. This is due to their prolific real-time performances in the previous week of football.

The players that shone the brightest from the week that was 🌟#TOTW 27 is now live in #FUT.#FIFA22 https://t.co/jQ6dXdWSEY

Ultimate Team players in FIFA 22 can try their hand at redeeming an Inform player from the TOTW 27 promo by opening a variety of packs offered in-game by EA Sports. All the players featured in the Team of the Week 27 are listed below.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Complete list of all the player items that are part of TOTW 27

Heung-min Son (LW) - 91

Andrew Robertson (LB) - 89

Kingsley Coman (LM) - 88

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST) - 87

Wissam Ben Yedder (ST) - 87

Jonathan Clauss (RWB) - 86

Koke (CDM) - 86

Marc Bartra (CB) - 85

David Soria (GK) - 84

Emre Can (CB) - 84

Lorenzo Pellegrini (RF) - 84

Ismaël Bennacer (CM) - 83

Georgios Giakoumakis (ST) - 83

Kerem Demirbay (CM) - 82

Jonas Omlin (GK) - 81

Niklas Stark (CDM) - 81

Serhou Guirassy (ST) - 81

Odion Ighalo (ST) - 81

Emre Mor (RM) - 79

Youssouf M'Changama (CAM) - 78

Jesus Ferreira (ST) - 77

Brandon Thomas-Asante (RW) - 74

Laxmikant Kattimani (GK) - 66

Best cards of TOTW 27 reveal in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Heung-min Son leads the Team of the Week 27 squad as its most prominent item. The Tottenham Hotspur winger witnessed a 91-rated in-form release which featured minor improvements from his 89-rated base variant. Son's TOTW 27 card combined 91-pace, 89-shooting, 88-dribbling, 86-passing and a 5-star weak-foot to create a versatile attacker card.

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson has also found himself in this week's TOTW. The Scottish left-back received a +2 in OVR ratings to form his 89-rated Inform card. Robertson's best stats are in the categories of pace (87), defending (84), dribbling (83) and passing (83).

The Team of the Week 27 has produced a few more exciting Inform cards for the forwards. Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman received an 88-rated Inform variant with 95-pace and 90-dribbling, whereas strikers Aubameyang and Ben Yedder also witnessed the release of their Inform versions, both rated 87- OVR.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
