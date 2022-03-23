FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to obtain Michail Antonio FUT Fantasy card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team have released their 3rd player card SBC for the newly released FUT Fantasy promo, featuring an 88-rated variant of West Ham striker Michail Antonio.

FUT Fantasy is the latest promo released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. So far, EA Sports has released Team 1 of the promo, which featured 13 players as well as the variants of Sandro Tonali and Daniel Caligiuri that were released through SBCs.

Players featured in the promo have improved overall stats and have the potential to gain +3 in OVR upon meeting certain conditions.

The latest member to grace the FUT Fantasy promo is Jamaican striker Michail Antonio, who currently represents West Ham in the Premier League. Antonio's 79-rated base version went through considerable improvements to form his 88-rated FUT Fantasy variant.

Ultimate Team players in FIFA 22 can obtain Michail Antonio's FUT Fantasy card by completing the challenges listed below.

Tasks, cost and review of Michail Antonio FUT Fantasy card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Michail Antonio FUT Fantasy SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

# of players from the Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam

88 Michail Antonio

fifauteam.com/fifa-22-fantas… New Fantasy FUT Player SBC88 Michail Antonio New Fantasy FUT Player SBC🇯🇲 88 Michail Antoniofifauteam.com/fifa-22-fantas… https://t.co/aDT5g8K9Sb

As of writing, Ultimate Team players must spend around 103,000 FUT coins to complete the SBC from scratch. Players can also utilize items from their inventory to cut down on the overall cost of completion.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players have six days left to complete the SBC and redeem Michail Antonio's FUT Fantasy card as a reward.

Review of the Michail Antonio FUT Fantasy SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Michail Antonio's newly released FUT Fantasy card features the player with 88-OVR and considerable improvements to his attributes. Additionally, the card boasts 93-pace, 93-physicality, 90-shooting, 88-dribbling, and 85-passing.

However, Antonio's FUT Fantasy card's most notable attributes are its 97-pace, 96-strength, 95-positioning, and 94-finishing, making him a threatening presence in the box.

His ratings in jumping (99) and heading accuracy (95) speak for his aerial prowess, thereby adding to his attacking qualities. With 90-agility, 89-dribbling, and 86-ball control, Antonio isn't bad as a dribbler either.

The balance in his attacking abilities can help players use Antonio's FUT Fantasy card in several other positions, thereby adding to its value. Considering the cost of completing the SBC, FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can get their hands on a competent striker for a reasonable price.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar