FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete 82+ Upgrade SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team have released their latest set of SBCs, featuring two new Squad Building Challenges that Ultimate Team players can complete to get Rare Gold variants of players.

The recent set of SBCs released by FIFA 22 revolves around EA Sports' latest promo, FUT Fantasy, which was introduced to the game's community on March 18. FUT players can complete the 82+ Upgrade SBC to get their hands on a Rare Gold FUT player rated over 82 OVR.

While this SBC doesn't provide players with items from the Icon promo as a reward, players have access to cards from various FUT promos that match the SBC's requirements.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can obtain a random 82+ rated Gold Rare player card by completing the below tasks.

Task and review of 82+ Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the 82+ Upgrade SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Rare: Min 2

Player Level: Exactly Gold

Team Chemistry: Min 30

# of players in the Squad: 7

As of writing, FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players must spend around 4000 FUT coins to complete the 82+ Upgrade SBC from scratch. FUT players can also use existing items from their inventory to further cut down the overall completion cost and bring it down to a reasonable amount.

Ultimate Team players have over three days left to complete this repeatable SBC and obtain an 82+ rated player as the reward.

Review of the 82+ Upgrade SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

The 82+ Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 does not offer players a choice in rewards but provides a random Rare Gold player rated above 82. However, unlike player pick SBCs, players cannot choose their prize from the 82+ Upgrade SBC and will be provided with a Pack containing a single-player item as the reward.

While the SBC itself may not offer much to FUT players, the set of tasks comes at an affordable rate and can be completed multiple times to obtain items that can improve the player's fodder.

With the FUT Fantasy promo release, FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can expect EA Sports to release several SBCs around the promo in the coming days. Each 82+ rated player that FUT players get as a result of the SBCs can be used to furnish the future endeavors of Ultimate Team players in FIFA 22.

