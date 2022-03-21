FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete Year in Review Player Pick SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team have released their latest set of SBCs featuring the Year in Review Player Pick SBC that FUT players can complete to avail an upgraded variant of a player from a choice of three.

Upon completion, the newly released Year in Review Player Pick SBC provides players with a choice of three FUT players, all of whom were released into the game exclusively through SBCs.

Icon cards and players from SBCs released after the Team of the Year promo will not be included. FUT players can pick a player of their choice from the three featured cards.

FIFA Ultimate Team players are required to complete the set of challenges listed below in order to redeem a FUT variant from the Year in Review Player Pick SBC.

Task and review of Year in Review Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Year in Review Player Pick SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team:

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of the time of writing, the SBC costs Ultimate Team players around 86,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. FIFA 22 players can also utilize items from their player fodder to cut down on the overall cost of completion and bring it down to a reasonable amount.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players have 4 days left to complete this repeatable SBC and obtain the FUT variant of a random player as a reward.

Review of the Year in Review Player Pick SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

At a fair cost, FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can get their hands on some of the best FUT variants in the game.

While it is hard to speculate which promo might appear in the options, players can expect items from a few popular promos like Team of the Week, FUT Heroes, RTTK, Rulebreakers, Winter Wildcards and several others.

So far since its release, the Year in Review Player Pick SBC has provided a favorable outcome to several players in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Despite the uncertainty of obtaining a random player, FUT players have a chance of receiving an item of their liking, with multiple attempts at completing the SBC.

Edited by Saman