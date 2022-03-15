FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to obtain Ricardo Quaresma FUT Birthday card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has added the latest member to their FUT Birthday promo, featuring an 88-rated variant of Portuguese winger Ricardo Quaresma.

The FUT Birthday promo in FIFA 22 celebrates the 13th year of the Ultimate Team mode in EA Sports' FIFA series. Players featured in the promo will receive a 5-star upgrade to either their weak foot or their skill moves.

Despite nearing retirement, the 38-year-old Ricardo Quaresma represents Vitória de Guimarães in Primeira Liga, the top-flight of Portuguese football.

EA Sports have rewarded the Portuguese RW with a +11 boost in OVR along with a 5-star upgrade to his weak-foot ratings, making him a desirable option for Ultimate Team players in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can avail Ricardo Quaresma's FUT Birthday card by completing the list of tasks mentioned below.

Task and review of Ricardo Quaresma FUT Birthday SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Ricardo Quaresma FUT Birthday SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

National Duty

# of players from Portugal: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

Matt 'Fozzii' Braxton @MFozzii 5



Quaresma



Costs:

- 82 rated squad w/ IF

- 84 rated squad w/ IF



Looks like a quality card and it shouldn't be too hard to link him, even just on 8 chem would be fine.



#FUT #FIFA22 Quaresma #FUT Birthday SBC!Costs:- 82 rated squad w/ IF- 84 rated squad w/ IFLooks like a quality card and it shouldn't be too hard to link him, even just on 8 chem would be fine. 5⭐️5⭐️🇵🇹Quaresma #FUTBirthday SBC!Costs:- 82 rated squad w/ IF- 84 rated squad w/ IF Looks like a quality card and it shouldn't be too hard to link him, even just on 8 chem would be fine. #FUT #FIFA22 https://t.co/PMOYRGhhKb

As of writing, Ultimate Team players will have to spend around FUT coins to complete Ricardo Quaresma's FUT Birthday card from scratch. Players, however, can turn to their player inventory and access items from their existing fodder to cut the overall cost of completion down to a reasonable amount.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players have around three days left to complete this non-repeatable SBC and redeem Ricardo Quaresma's FUT Birthday variant as a reward.

Review of the Ricardo Quaresma FUT Birthday SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Players can get their hands on an 88-rated winger card with excellent stats for pace and dribbling at an affordable cost. Before this, FIFA 22 fielded a 77-rated version of the player as his only variant for Ultimate Team players.

With significant improvements to his attributes, Quaresma can compete against some of the best defenders seen in FIFA 22. After the FUT Birthday upgrades, Quaresma boasts 93-pace, 91-dribbling, and 86-shooting, with 94-agility, 90-ball-control, 88-shot-power, 87-stamina, and 85-vision.

Ricardo Quaresma's characteristic shooting technique is furnished by his curve ratings, rated at 95. Due to the FUT Birthday upgrade, his newly released version has 5-stars in weak-foot and skill-moves and equips the players with a skill set rarely seen among FIFA 22.

All qualities considered, Ricardo Quaresma's FUT Birthday variant appears to be a card of good quality that FIFA 22 players can acquire for their future Ultimate Team endeavors.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar