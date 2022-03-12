FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to obtain Stefan de Vrij FUT Birthday card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has released a FUT Birthday variant of Dutch centre-back Stefan de Vrij as the latest addition to the promo.

EA Sports celebrated the 13th year of Ultimate Team in the FIFA series with the release of the FUT Birthday promo. Players featured in the promo will be handed a 5-star upgrade to either their skill moves or weak foot.

90 Stefan de Vrij

FIFA 22 has rewarded the Inter Milan defender with a permanent 5-star skill move upgrade along with upgrades to his individual attributes to form his 90-OVR FUT Birthday card.

Ultimate Team players in FIFA 22 can avail Stefan de Vrij's FUT Birthday card by completing the set of tasks listed below.

Task and review of Stefan de Vrij FUT Birthday in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Stefan de Vrij FUT Birthday SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

National Duty

# of players from Netherlands: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

Tactical Emulation

# of players from Inter: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Serie A TIM

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, the newly released FUT Birthday variant of Stefan de Vrij cost Ultimate Team players around 220,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Players can cut down the cost of completion by a considerable amount by using items from their existing player inventory.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players have 6 days left to complete this non-repeatable SBC and redeem Stefan de Vrij's FUT Birthday variant as a reward.

Review of the Stefan de Vrij FUT Birthday SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

As a result of the FUT Birthday promo, the 85-OVR base-variant of Stefan de Vrij was reasonably enhanced to form his new 90-rated version. The centre-back witnessed major improvements to pace and dribbling.

On his FUT Birthday card, Stefan de Vrij boasts 92-defending, 87-physicality, and 85-pace as his most impressive attributes. Additionally, he has 94-defensive-awareness, 90-strength, 92-interceptions, and 91-reactions to add to his defensive qualities.

Stefan de Vrij has a 4-star weak-foot in addition to his newly improved 5-star skill moves. Paired with his pace and dribbling attributes, de Vrij's FUT Birthday variant could be a versatile addition to the squad for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players.

